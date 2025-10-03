Phichit Flooding Crisis: Authorities Warn of Continuous Rise in River Levels

Authorities have issued an urgent warning to residents of Khamang Sub-district in Phichit Province, advising them to prepare for an immediate evacuation as water levels in the Nan River continue to rise sharply.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), alongside Phichit provincial officials, has been monitoring the river and confirmed a persistent upward trend in water levels.

This has prompted the issuance of evacuation readiness notices to all communities situated along the riverbanks and in low-lying, flood-prone areas within the sub-district.

In a decisive move, the DDPM partnered with mobile network operators—including AIS, True, and NT—to send a Cell Broadcast message directly to phones in the affected area, ensuring maximum reach for the critical flood alert.

Residents in Khamang have been told to assess their personal safety situation. If they determine that evacuation is necessary, they are instructed to gather all essential personal belongings, necessary medication, and important documents without delay.

The designated safe haven for those needing to evacuate is the multi-purpose building at the Khamang Sub-district Administrative Organization (SAO) Office. This evacuation order is effective from Friday, 3 October 2025.

The DDPM has stressed that the public must remain vigilant. Citizens needing to report an incident or request immediate assistance can do so 24 hours a day via the Line application by adding "DDPM Incident Report 1784" (Line ID: @1784DDPM) or by telephoning the dedicated DDPM Safety Hotline on 1784.