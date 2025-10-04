Cell broadcast alerts issued for Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi as Chao Phraya Dam increases discharge

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a public warning as the Chao Phraya Dam prepares to increase its water discharge to no more than 2,700 cubic metres per second.

At midday on October 4, 2025, discharge was recorded at 2,500 cubic metres per second. Authorities cautioned that this could raise water levels in areas outside flood barriers, affecting parts of Pathum Thani (Mueang and Sam Khok districts) and Nonthaburi (Pak Kret and Mueang districts), as well as nearby low-lying areas.

To ensure rapid communication, the DDPM, in cooperation with mobile operators AIS, True and NT, sent cell broadcast alerts to residents in at-risk zones. People are advised to closely monitor water levels, move belongings to higher ground if necessary, and take special care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients. Officials urged the public to follow official announcements closely.

Residents needing assistance can contact authorities via LINE ID: @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour hotline 1784.



