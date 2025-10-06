King grants 42 million baht for new Phanom Dong Rak Hospital buildings

His Majesty the King has graciously granted 42 million baht for the construction of new buildings at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, which was damaged during the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

Kasem Watanachai, Privy Councillor, represented His Majesty in presenting the royal donation, along with 800 royal relief packages from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, to local residents and hospital staff affected by the incident. The gesture aimed to provide moral support to both the community and medical personnel.