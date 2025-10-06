King grants 42 million baht for new Phanom Dong Rak Hospital buildings

His Majesty the King has graciously granted 42 million baht for the construction of new buildings at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, which was damaged during the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes.
Kasem Watanachai, Privy Councillor, represented His Majesty in presenting the royal donation, along with 800 royal relief packages from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, to local residents and hospital staff affected by the incident. The gesture aimed to provide moral support to both the community and medical personnel.
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin from July 24 to 28 2025 caused severe damage to the Phumiphath and nurses’ residence buildings of the hospital, rendering them beyond repair. Patients, medical staff and residents had to be evacuated urgently from the area.
In response, His Majesty the King granted 42 million baht for reconstruction—12 million for the Phumiphath Building and 30 million for the nurses’ residence.
Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Chairperson of the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation, graciously provided 800 relief packages to support the hospital’s staff and affected residents.
“With deep gratitude for the boundless royal benevolence of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, I and all personnel of the Ministry of Public Health pledge to follow in Their Majesties’ footsteps with loyalty and dedication, continuing to care for the people and contribute to the betterment of the nation,” Pattana said.