Three bomb blasts in Yala disrupt city centre; investigation underway

On October 7 at 9.24 pm, a series of bomb explosions occurred near the Yala Municipality Youth Centre in Muang district, Yala province, causing panic and disruption.

The first blast occurred near the fence of the Youth Centre, followed closely by a second explosion at the Sirorot Road entrance, and a third blast was found inside a nearby trash bin. The third explosion occurred while emergency services were on site, and officers were forced to retreat for safety.

Pol Col Chatchai Sakkdee, the Yala City Police Chief, immediately instructed officers and relevant authorities to secure the area. Bomb disposal teams were dispatched to inspect the scene, and a city lockdown plan was enacted. Increased surveillance measures were put in place across all high-risk areas.