Three bomb blasts in Yala disrupt city centre; investigation underway

On October 7 at 9.24 pm, a series of bomb explosions occurred near the Yala Municipality Youth Centre in Muang district, Yala province, causing panic and disruption.
The first blast occurred near the fence of the Youth Centre, followed closely by a second explosion at the Sirorot Road entrance, and a third blast was found inside a nearby trash bin. The third explosion occurred while emergency services were on site, and officers were forced to retreat for safety.
Pol Col Chatchai Sakkdee, the Yala City Police Chief, immediately instructed officers and relevant authorities to secure the area. Bomb disposal teams were dispatched to inspect the scene, and a city lockdown plan was enacted. Increased surveillance measures were put in place across all high-risk areas.
Authorities have urged local residents to avoid the area and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary for their safety, allowing officials to carry out their work unimpeded. The security forces are actively investigating the cause and perpetrators behind the attacks, with updates to follow.
Preliminary reports suggest that the explosions may have been the work of individuals attempting to create unrest in the area and disrupt local authorities' operations as well as upcoming cultural events, particularly the Chak Phra Festival, scheduled from October 8-10 at the Youth Centre grounds.