Fourth Army Area chief visits Yala after eight explosions, suspects pipe bombs

On the evening of October 8, 2025, multiple explosions occurred across the city of Yala, with local authorities quickly responded to the situation. Following the explosions, Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, Commander of the Fourth Army Area, travelled to the scene at Khwan Mueang Park in Muang District to monitor the situation firsthand.

During his visit, Norathip received a briefing from Kongsakul Chantharach, Deputy Governor of Yala, and relevant local agencies. He emphasised the importance of closely monitoring security measures in the area.

The first seven explosions occurred at an artificial waterfall in Khwan Mueang Park, as follows:

First explosion: 20:03

Second explosion: 20:14

Third explosion: 20:22

Fourth explosion: 20:50

Fifth explosion: 21:23

Sixth explosion: 21:42

Seventh explosion: 22:30

An eighth explosion occurred at 22:52 near the island in the middle of the pond at Sanam Chang Phueak Park, Muang District.

At the time of reporting, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.