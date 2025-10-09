Fourth Army Area chief visits Yala after eight explosions, suspects pipe bombs

On the evening of October 8, 2025, multiple explosions occurred across the city of Yala, with local authorities quickly responded to the situation. Following the explosions, Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, Commander of the Fourth Army Area, travelled to the scene at Khwan Mueang Park in Muang District to monitor the situation firsthand.
During his visit, Norathip received a briefing from Kongsakul Chantharach, Deputy Governor of Yala, and relevant local agencies. He emphasised the importance of closely monitoring security measures in the area.
The first seven explosions occurred at an artificial waterfall in Khwan Mueang Park, as follows:
An eighth explosion occurred at 22:52 near the island in the middle of the pond at Sanam Chang Phueak Park, Muang District.
At the time of reporting, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Authorities believe the explosions were caused by pipe bombs weighing around 1 kg, with countdown timers used as detonators. These devices are similar to those used in an explosion at the Yala Municipal Youth Centre on October 7, 2025. The incident is seen as part of a series of ongoing unrest events, which have prompted security agencies to increase vigilance and tighten security measures in the area.
Authorities plan to conduct a further investigation with bomb disposal units on Thursday to examine the explosive devices.