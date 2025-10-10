Thai Air Force Chief warns of readiness as Cambodian troops and civilians gather along Prey Chan border

Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), on Friday addressed the escalating situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, highlighting preparedness for a potential second wave of conflict. He stated that the military has been instructed to remain ready to implement countermeasures in the event of unexpected developments, confirming that the armed forces are fully prepared.

When asked if the military commanders’ meeting included discussions about the areas of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, he clarified that no specific operational plan was discussed; the briefing focused on general preparedness, leaving the details to the units responsible for those areas.

October 10 marked the deadline for Cambodian settlers occupying forest land in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo Province, to evacuate Thai territory under forestry and immigration law, affecting a total of 135 households. Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the 12th Task Force of the Burapha Force, entered Ban Nong Chan to prepare for the planned mine clearance operations in the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew areas.