Gas explosion in Pathum Thani kills one, injures seven, damages several homes

At 07:15 on October 11, 2025, a gas explosion occurred at a residential house in Bang Prok Sub-district, opposite the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation in Mueang District, Pathum Thani Province.

The blast was reportedly powerful, sending shockwaves throughout the surrounding area and causing panic among local residents. Emergency response teams and firefighters were quickly deployed to control the fire and assist victims.

Initial inspections and rescue operations reported significant casualties and damage:

Deaths: 1

Injured: 7

Property damage: Several nearby homes sustained severe structural damage

Parts of some structures have cracked or collapsed. One firefighter was slightly injured while extinguishing the fire. Further details are currently under investigation as authorities continue to examine the cause of the explosion.