Thailand and Cambodia to discuss heavy weapons withdrawal plan Oct 15-17

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area prepares for the RBC meeting with Cambodia from October 15-17, 2025 to discuss relocation of heavy weapons and border security.

The 2nd Army Area Operations Center has provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of October 10, 2025.

Movements of Cambodian forces have been detected, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): three drones near Chong Arn Ma, one near Chong Done Ao, two near Ta Kwai Temple, and seven near Chong Obok. White smoke was observed behind Phu Phee Hill, believed to be from idling tanks. A 22-wheeled truck covered with a black tarpaulin was also spotted heading towards the border, possibly transporting military equipment.

Both Thai and Cambodian forces remain at their defensive positions, with Thai personnel deployed to observation posts to monitor movements and maintain readiness to respond to any situation.

Preparing for the RBC meeting

On October 10, 2025 at 10:00 hrs, the 2nd Army Area participated in a meeting of the Joint Secretariat Committee, convened by the Cambodian side to discuss preparations for the upcoming Special Session of the Regional Border Committee (RBC), to be hosted by Cambodia.

The meeting was co-chaired by Major General Kampanat Waphansoo, Chief of Staff of the 2nd Army Operations Center for Thailand, and Brigadier General Nit Narong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Cambodian Region 4 Command. Key points included:

  1. Confirmation to convene the RBC meeting.
  2. Agreement to hold the meeting from October 15-17, 2025.
  3. Venue arrangement at Chong Chom Permanent Border Crossing, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province, with Cambodia as the primary host.
  4. Discussion of the agenda, including the relocation of heavy weapons to normal positions under Coordination Group supervision, and reaffirming cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance.

The RBC meeting is a vital mechanism to strengthen cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, and maintain peace along the border, ensuring the safety and harmony of people on both sides.

The 2nd Army Area reassures the public that Thailand will act with prudence and determination, safeguarding citizens and fully protecting Thai sovereignty.

