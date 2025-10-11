Thailand and Cambodia to discuss heavy weapons withdrawal plan Oct 15-17

The 2nd Army Area Operations Center has provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of October 10, 2025.

Movements of Cambodian forces have been detected, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): three drones near Chong Arn Ma, one near Chong Done Ao, two near Ta Kwai Temple, and seven near Chong Obok. White smoke was observed behind Phu Phee Hill, believed to be from idling tanks. A 22-wheeled truck covered with a black tarpaulin was also spotted heading towards the border, possibly transporting military equipment.

Both Thai and Cambodian forces remain at their defensive positions, with Thai personnel deployed to observation posts to monitor movements and maintain readiness to respond to any situation.