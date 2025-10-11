Border Patrol Police deployed to support troops and regional police at Ban Nong Chan

Pol Lt Gen Rungroj Thagoonpunyasiri, Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police (BPP), revealed on Saturday that amid the ongoing border situation at Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo Province, Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, expressed concern for both civilians and personnel on duty. He ordered the BPP Headquarters to deploy forces to integrate operations with the Second Army Area and provincial police. Personnel have now been deployed to Sa Kaeo, where they are assisting in maintaining order and monitoring the situation at Ban Nong Chan.

All personnel were instructed to perform their duties with dedication, courage, and restraint, following international tactical standards, remaining patient under provocation, and prioritising law enforcement to protect civilians and uphold national sovereignty.

Rungroj added that the BPP has maintained full deployment along the Thai-Cambodian border across seven provinces since July, collaborating continuously with military units, supporting EOD and K-9 teams for landmine clearance in Sa Kaeo.

Operations have proceeded smoothly, with all personnel safe. The BPP reaffirmed its commitment to performing duties to the fullest, standing alongside the people, and defending the country’s sovereignty against any incursion.