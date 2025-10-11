Thai Digital Ministry Debunks Top Fake News: Digital Wallet and Border Troops

The Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has issued a public warning after identifying a surge in fake news, with the Digital Wallet stimulus scheme and international border security featuring as the public's most common anxieties.
According to Suchada Zhang Thaensap, spokesperson for the DE Ministry, monitoring by the Thailand Anti-Fake News Centre (AFNC) detected over one million incoming messages between 3 and 9 October 2025.
Of these, 1,031 messages required official verification.
"The top-ranking fake news stories this week are primarily related to government policy, international security, and health products," Suchada noted. "All have the potential to cause confusion, panic, and the loss of assets or personal data."
Top 10 Hoaxes Revealed
The top ten most-discussed hoaxes highlight a mix of financial worry, political sensitivity, and spurious health advice:
"Thailand selling fake medical appointment slips for Cambodians to use for border crossing."
Government Clarifies the Facts
The DE Ministry swiftly coordinated with relevant departments to issue official corrections for the top two items:
Digital Wallet (Rank 1): The Ministry worked with the Fiscal Policy Office, Ministry of Finance, to confirm the information is false. The Ministry of Finance is not currently implementing the third phase of the Digital Wallet project. Any future stimulus will be officially announced by relevant agencies.
Cambodian Border Claims (Rank 2): The Ministry collaborated with the Royal Thai Army, Ministry of Defence, to verify the news is also fake. They clarified that a wooden staircase built by the Cambodian side was for logistical supply and general tourism, not military fortification. Furthermore, the Cambodian troops in the area do not exhibit a threatening posture.
The AFNC’s data showed that the vast majority of false information was spread via Social Listening channels, with 151 cases falling under the category of Government Policy and Internal Security, and 44 cases concerning Online Crime.
The DE Ministry urged citizens to always verify facts and website links carefully to prevent the spread of misleading information that could lead to financial or personal harm.