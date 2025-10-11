Thai Digital Ministry Debunks Top Fake News: Digital Wallet and Border Troops

Government Clarifies the Facts

The DE Ministry swiftly coordinated with relevant departments to issue official corrections for the top two items:

Digital Wallet (Rank 1): The Ministry worked with the Fiscal Policy Office, Ministry of Finance, to confirm the information is false. The Ministry of Finance is not currently implementing the third phase of the Digital Wallet project. Any future stimulus will be officially announced by relevant agencies.

Cambodian Border Claims (Rank 2): The Ministry collaborated with the Royal Thai Army, Ministry of Defence, to verify the news is also fake. They clarified that a wooden staircase built by the Cambodian side was for logistical supply and general tourism, not military fortification. Furthermore, the Cambodian troops in the area do not exhibit a threatening posture.

The AFNC’s data showed that the vast majority of false information was spread via Social Listening channels, with 151 cases falling under the category of Government Policy and Internal Security, and 44 cases concerning Online Crime.

The DE Ministry urged citizens to always verify facts and website links carefully to prevent the spread of misleading information that could lead to financial or personal harm.