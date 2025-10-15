Chinese warships visit Sattahip for naval cooperation — Open for public tours

From October 16–20, 2025, the Chinese Navy’s 83rd Fleet (Pasan) — consisting of two vessels, the training ship Qi Jiguang (No. 83) and the amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan (No. 988) — will be visiting Thailand. Both ships will dock at Chuk Samet Pier, Sattahip Naval Base, in Chonburi Province, as part of a goodwill visit and training voyage involving approximately 1,000 Chinese naval cadets.

On October 16, about ten nautical miles before reaching Chuk Samet Pier, the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Chang will conduct a joint exercise to welcome the Chinese vessels. The exercise, known as “Pass EX,” includes formation manoeuvres, communication trials, and signal exchanges, lasting around two to three hours. Helicopters and drones will also participate in the exercise.

At 10:00 a.m., the Chinese naval cadet delegation will pay a courtesy call to the Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet at its headquarters.