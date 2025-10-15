Chinese warships visit Sattahip for naval cooperation — Open for public tours

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2025

Two Chinese Navy vessels dock in Sattahip to strengthen China–Thailand naval cooperation with 1,000 cadets and public tours, October 16–20, 2025.

From October 16–20, 2025, the Chinese Navy’s 83rd Fleet (Pasan) — consisting of two vessels, the training ship Qi Jiguang (No. 83) and the amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan (No. 988) — will be visiting Thailand. Both ships will dock at Chuk Samet Pier, Sattahip Naval Base, in Chonburi Province, as part of a goodwill visit and training voyage involving approximately 1,000 Chinese naval cadets.

On October 16, about ten nautical miles before reaching Chuk Samet Pier, the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Chang will conduct a joint exercise to welcome the Chinese vessels. The exercise, known as “Pass EX,” includes formation manoeuvres, communication trials, and signal exchanges, lasting around two to three hours. Helicopters and drones will also participate in the exercise.

At 10:00 a.m., the Chinese naval cadet delegation will pay a courtesy call to the Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet at its headquarters.

Public Ship Visits:

  • October 17: 08:30–11:30 and 14:30–17:00 — Open for public visits aboard Yimeng Shan (988)
  • October 18 (Saturday): 08:30–11:30 and 14:30–17:00 — Open for visits aboard both Qi Jiguang (83) and Yimeng Shan (988). 18:30–20:30 — A formal reception will be hosted on the deck of Qi Jiguang
  • October 19 (Sunday): 08:30–11:30 — Public open day for both ships (subject to change)
  • October 20: 09:30 — Farewell ceremony at Chuk Samet Pier and 10:00 — Departure of Chinese naval vessels

During their stay, Chinese and Thai naval cadets will engage in cultural exchanges, including a friendly football match at the Royal Thai Naval Academy in Samut Prakan Province.

HTMS Chang will then escort the Chinese warships into port, where they will be welcomed by the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand and the Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet.

About the Ships:

  • Qi Jiguang (No. 83) — A large training vessel with a displacement of 9,000 tonnes, 165.3 metres long, and a top speed of 22 knots, under the command of Rear Admiral Feng Liang.
  • Yimeng Shan (No. 988) — An amphibious transport dock with a displacement of 25,000 tonnes, 210 metres long, and a top speed of 25 knots, commanded by Rear Admiral Niu Zhiyong.

 

 

