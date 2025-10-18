DDPM warns 14 southern provinces to prepare for flash floods from Oct 21-25 

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday issued a warning for 14 southern provinces to be vigilant against flash floods from October 21-25, 2025.
The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern Thailand, creating risks of flash floods, flash runoff, landslides, and urban flooding, particularly in low-lying urban areas with poor drainage. Residents in the following provinces are advised to monitor conditions closely:
The DDPM instructed authorities to closely monitor weather, rainfall, and water levels. Response teams and disaster equipment should be deployed to high-risk areas to provide immediate assistance, especially where rainfall exceeds 90 mm in 24 hours or in locations with a history of recurrent flooding.
Officials are to maintain 24-hour monitoring and be ready to respond immediately to emergencies. Provinces are urged to disseminate information to the public, encouraging residents to follow official guidance and prepare for hazards.
Residents in risk areas can monitor alerts via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” app, report incidents, and request assistance through LINE @1784DDPM or the 24-hour hotline 1784.