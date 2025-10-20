Nong Ya Kaeo villagers reclaim plots 55–56 as army clears landmines

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, commander of the 1st Army Region, together with Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo province, visited Ban Nong Chan at boundary marker 46 to inspect progress on landmine-clearance operations and to speed the return of safe land to local residents.
The visits included an on-site briefing by engineers on plans to clear explosive ordnance in Ban Nong Chan, and operations at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to restore confidence and return safe farmland to villagers. The first two cleared plots in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo — plots 55 and 56 — have been officially returned to two local farmers: Sompong Phetchit, 65, who received plot 55 (14 rai), and Somphong Wongsomphu, 67, who received plot 56 (14 rai).
At Ban Nong Chan, military engineers described the clearance plan and tactics, with Colonel Chainarong Kasee (commander of Task Force 12) explaining contingency measures in case operational issues arise. The primary clearance zone around the former Cambodian military base — an area known locally as “Kamnan Lee’s domain” — covers about 60 rai and has been cleared of dense vegetation and converted into a Thai military observation post, although 4–5 houses remain in place.
A second zone of roughly 64 rai of forest is occupied by some 135 Cambodian households behind black shade-cloth barriers; authorities say they will continue operations to recover that land. Several Thai landowners whose plots were invaded came to show support during the visit.
At Ban Nong Ya Kaeo the commander and the governor were briefed on clearance results: the two farmland plots totalled about 52,000 square metres (over 30 rai). Officials said nearly 300,000 square metres of contaminated land still require clearance under the 2025 plan.
The 1st Army Region presented official placards to Sompong Phetchit and Somphong Wongsomphu to certify the return of their safe farmland under the Border Village project (initiated 1978). The handover was met with smiles and tears as the villagers thanked the military.
During the visit the commander met residents, asked about former land use (they said they used to grow rice and cassava), and joined them for a community meal. The military also supported local vendors, provided funding for the communal lunch, and bought produce from sellers — gestures intended both to thank residents and help stimulate the local economy.
Governor Parinya told reporters the province will continue to restore farmland to rightful owners — many will gradually receive plots of about 14 rai that were recognised as theirs since 1978–1980. He thanked the army for clearing the explosive devices by specific land parcels, allowing families to resume farming and regain income.
On coordination with bilateral and joint bodies, the governor said the province will monitor outcomes from JBC and RBC meetings; he noted Cambodia has so far rejected provincial and military plans and that policy-level negotiation will continue, possibly returning to the GBC or RBC level as needed. Since 10 October authorities have begun recovering pockets of land, showing sequential progress in area management.
Officials stressed that return schedules depend on military conditions (weather, operational factors). The army pledged to keep pressing for retrieval of sovereign land that had been encroached or occupied.
Sompong, who had waited four decades, said she was overwhelmed with joy and relief, and thanked the military for working quickly and seriously to return the land. She said she plans to replant rice and cassava once authorities finish a final clearance sweep and guarantee safety.
Somphong said he finally felt he could “die peacefully” after regaining land that had been occupied by Cambodians for 35 years. He urged authorities to build a permanent fence or barrier along the border to safeguard the fields and prevent future encroachment.
Both villagers thanked the military and expressed confidence in Lt Gen Worayos’s leadership, saying they believe the commander will continue recovering Thai territory, including nearby forested areas where about 35 Cambodian households remain. They called for firm enforcement of the law regarding encroachment and for continued efforts to restore full sovereignty.