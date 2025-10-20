Nong Ya Kaeo villagers reclaim plots 55–56 as army clears landmines

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, commander of the 1st Army Region, together with Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo province, visited Ban Nong Chan at boundary marker 46 to inspect progress on landmine-clearance operations and to speed the return of safe land to local residents.

The visits included an on-site briefing by engineers on plans to clear explosive ordnance in Ban Nong Chan, and operations at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to restore confidence and return safe farmland to villagers. The first two cleared plots in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo — plots 55 and 56 — have been officially returned to two local farmers: Sompong Phetchit, 65, who received plot 55 (14 rai), and Somphong Wongsomphu, 67, who received plot 56 (14 rai).

At Ban Nong Chan, military engineers described the clearance plan and tactics, with Colonel Chainarong Kasee (commander of Task Force 12) explaining contingency measures in case operational issues arise. The primary clearance zone around the former Cambodian military base — an area known locally as “Kamnan Lee’s domain” — covers about 60 rai and has been cleared of dense vegetation and converted into a Thai military observation post, although 4–5 houses remain in place.

A second zone of roughly 64 rai of forest is occupied by some 135 Cambodian households behind black shade-cloth barriers; authorities say they will continue operations to recover that land. Several Thai landowners whose plots were invaded came to show support during the visit.