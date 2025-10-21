Defence Minister warns Cambodia peace deal unlikely if border talks fail

Natthaphon explained that during the GBC meeting on September 10, both sides had agreed to discuss four key issues at the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting. However, since the talks failed to reach an agreement, the matter had to be brought back to the GBC for follow-up discussions.

“If this meeting succeeds, it will be a positive step,” he said, urging both sides to help the public understand that if the situation can be resolved peacefully through dialogue, that should be the preferred path.

He reaffirmed that Thailand would not be at a disadvantage, but warned that if the talks failed again, he would not hold further meetings.

Natthaphon stressed the importance of setting a clear timeline for the four discussion points to ensure concrete implementation. He clarified that the government’s policy was not solely about maintaining peace but also about following international principles.

He admitted that if Cambodia failed to cooperate on the four agreed conditions, it could affect the ASEAN Summit. However, he insisted that Thailand would not be overly concerned, saying the issue was a matter of national sovereignty.

“We have our dignity. We’ve already made every effort to pursue peace under international norms. If they refuse to cooperate, then whatever happens, happens,” he said.