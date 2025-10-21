Defence Minister warns Cambodia peace deal unlikely if border talks fail

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit issued a firm warning to Cambodia on Tuesday, saying that if the General Border Committee (GBC) and Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meetings fail to make progress, a peace agreement is unlikely to materialise.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Natthaphon said the ongoing Thai–Cambodian GBC meeting was a continuation of previous discussions, including the four-party talks in Malaysia on October 17, attended by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.
He added that Malaysia had requested Thailand to attend the meeting ahead of next week’s ASEAN Summit, which Prime Minister will attend. “The prospects are fifty–fifty,” he remarked.
Natthaphon explained that during the GBC meeting on September 10, both sides had agreed to discuss four key issues at the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting. However, since the talks failed to reach an agreement, the matter had to be brought back to the GBC for follow-up discussions.
“If this meeting succeeds, it will be a positive step,” he said, urging both sides to help the public understand that if the situation can be resolved peacefully through dialogue, that should be the preferred path.
He reaffirmed that Thailand would not be at a disadvantage, but warned that if the talks failed again, he would not hold further meetings.
Natthaphon stressed the importance of setting a clear timeline for the four discussion points to ensure concrete implementation. He clarified that the government’s policy was not solely about maintaining peace but also about following international principles.
He admitted that if Cambodia failed to cooperate on the four agreed conditions, it could affect the ASEAN Summit. However, he insisted that Thailand would not be overly concerned, saying the issue was a matter of national sovereignty.
“We have our dignity. We’ve already made every effort to pursue peace under international norms. If they refuse to cooperate, then whatever happens, happens,” he said.
When asked about the upcoming JBC meeting, which will address the cases of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew villages in Sa Kaeo province, Natthaphon explained that the talks did not imply Thailand’s recognition of Cambodia’s border claims. Instead, they were aimed at reclaiming land that rightfully belongs to Thai citizens.
He added that any areas lying outside the overlapping claims between Thailand and Cambodia should be treated as Thai sovereign territory under the GBC framework.
Natthaphon emphasised that these non-disputed areas would be discussed at the GBC meeting and urged Cambodia to swiftly prepare a plan to relocate its citizens from the area.
He reiterated that if the meeting failed again, the peace signing expected at the ASEAN Summit would likely not take place — and confirmed that this GBC session would be the final one. “I won’t waste taxpayers’ money on another meeting,” he concluded.
Thailand can defend sovereignty if Cambodia rejects four proposals
Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said the government was waiting for Cambodia’s response to Thailand’s conditions raised during the ongoing GBC and JBC meetings.
When asked whether Cambodia must accept all four of Thailand’s proposals, Adul said everyone was waiting for an answer and expressed hope that Cambodia would cooperate. “If they refuse, we have every right to defend our sovereignty,” he said.
However, Adul declined to comment on what form Thailand’s sovereignty defence would take, or whether the country was seen as being too defensive, before heading for the weekly Cabinet meeting.