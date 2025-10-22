Phuket hit by severe overnight flooding, authorities rush to drain water in key areas

Phuket province is facing a flood crisis after continuous heavy rainfall overnight, which caused flooding in multiple areas on Tuesday morning (October 22).
The Kamala Sub-District Administrative Organisation reported at 7am that overnight downpours led to waterlogging in several locations, though all main roads remain passable. Areas requiring close monitoring include Soi Fantasea, in front of the Thiwaratri Hotel, Soi Olalla, Khlong Moo 5, and the intersection near the Kamala Sub-District Administrative Office, where both lanes are submerged but still accessible to vehicles.
Officials also reported a road accident near Tops Supermarket, where a car crashed into an electric pole that subsequently fell onto the vehicle. No injuries were reported. In another incident, a pine branch broke and fell onto a tourist’s car at Kamala Public Park, shattering the front windscreen. Kamala authorities promptly inspected the situation and coordinated with related agencies to speed up drainage in critical areas and clear debris from the roads.
The Kamala Sub-District Administrative Organisation urged residents and tourists to exercise caution when travelling through flooded areas and to avoid high-risk zones such as construction sites and canal banks with rising water levels, for their safety and protection of property.
Meanwhile, the Phuket City Municipality issued a warning that water levels in Bang Yai Canal are high, advising residents along the canal to monitor the situation closely and prepare for possible flash floods.
The Southern West Coast Meteorological Centre of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that the weather forecast for Phuket from 7am today until 7am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms over 70% of the province, with heavy rain in some areas. Westerly winds are expected at speeds of 15-30 km/h, with waves about one metre high, rising to over two metres in thunderstorm areas.