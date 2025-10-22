36 M79 grenades discovered hidden in major logistics warehouse in Songkhla

Police have discovered 36 suspected M79 grenades concealed inside a parcel at a major private logistics warehouse in Bang Klam district, Songkhla province, after staff noticed suspicious details and were unable to contact the recipient.
The discovery was reported at 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2025, when officers were alerted to several brown cardboard boxes containing M79-type 40mm grenades. Pol Col Pichai Kirawanich, deputy commander of the Songkhla Provincial Police, led the inspection at the scene.
Initial examination confirmed a total of 36 grenades prepared for transport. The area was secured while explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers removed the weapons for detailed analysis.
Authorities are investigating both the sender and recipient to prosecute those involved, as the possession and transport of such explosives constitute a serious offence threatening national security and public safety.
According to early findings, the parcel could not be delivered because the recipient could not be reached, prompting an internal inspection that revealed the explosives. The shipment was reportedly sent from Yi Ngor district, Narathiwat province, and addressed to Mae Sot district, Tak province.
Further investigation revealed that the names and addresses of both sender and recipient were fictitious, with no records in the national database. Police continue to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons.