36 M79 grenades discovered hidden in major logistics warehouse in Songkhla

Police have discovered 36 suspected M79 grenades concealed inside a parcel at a major private logistics warehouse in Bang Klam district, Songkhla province, after staff noticed suspicious details and were unable to contact the recipient.

The discovery was reported at 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2025, when officers were alerted to several brown cardboard boxes containing M79-type 40mm grenades. Pol Col Pichai Kirawanich, deputy commander of the Songkhla Provincial Police, led the inspection at the scene.

Initial examination confirmed a total of 36 grenades prepared for transport. The area was secured while explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers removed the weapons for detailed analysis.