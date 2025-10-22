DDPM warns 14 southern provinces and Prachuap Khiri Khan of flash floods and runoff from Oct 23-26

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for 14 southern provinces and Prachuap Khiri Khan to be on high alert for flash floods, mountain runoff, and waterlogging caused by the influence of tropical storm Fengshen between October 23-26.

According to the Meteorological Department’s advisory issued on October 22, tropical storm Fengshen is expected to bring thunderstorms to parts of the Northeast and heavy to very heavy rain in southern regions due to a moderate monsoon trough passing over the central South. This may result in flash floods, runoff, and flooding in low-lying areas.

The provinces under close watch are as follows: