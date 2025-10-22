DDPM warns 14 southern provinces and Prachuap Khiri Khan of flash floods and runoff from Oct 23-26

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for 14 southern provinces and Prachuap Khiri Khan to be on high alert for flash floods, mountain runoff, and waterlogging caused by the influence of tropical storm Fengshen between October 23-26.
According to the Meteorological Department’s advisory issued on October 22, tropical storm Fengshen is expected to bring thunderstorms to parts of the Northeast and heavy to very heavy rain in southern regions due to a moderate monsoon trough passing over the central South. This may result in flash floods, runoff, and flooding in low-lying areas.
The provinces under close watch are as follows:
The DDPM has instructed local authorities in these provinces to closely monitor rainfall levels, river flows, and reservoir conditions, and to issue timely warnings to residents through all communication channels — including village radio towers, community radio, local leaders, and social media — to ensure residents in at-risk areas are informed and prepared.
Provinces have also been urged to take proactive flood-prevention measures, such as deploying disaster-response machinery in advance in high-risk areas to ensure swift assistance. All agencies are to coordinate systematically to provide emergency aid and post-disaster recovery support to affected communities.
Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts, flood alerts, and official announcements, and to prepare for possible emergencies.
For real-time information, the public can follow warnings via the THAI DISASTER ALERT app, contact Line ID @1784DDPM, or call the 24-hour hotline 1784 for assistance.