Flash floods hit Khao Lak tourist hub in Phang Nga, forcing hundreds to flee

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (Phang Nga Office) reported that on October 22 2025, continuous heavy rainfall hit Ban Bang Ha On in Khuk Khak subdistrict, Takua Pa district, Phang Nga province, triggering flash floods from the Khao Lak mountain range.
The sudden deluge inundated Khao Lak Centre, a popular shopping and leisure area, just as hundreds of Thai and foreign tourists were dining and shopping. Panic ensued as people rushed to safety.
Floodwaters, carrying red mud, overflowed from nearby canals and surged through the heart of Khao Lak’s tourist zone for more than 800 metres, reaching one metre deep in some places. The strong current stalled several small cars and motorbikes, while Phetkasem Road became impassable on both sides, causing traffic jams over a kilometre long.
Officials from the Provincial Disaster Prevention Office, Khao Lak Police Station, and Khuk Khak Municipality rushed to assist tourists, including those heading to the airport, who had to wade through floodwaters carrying their luggage to reach transport on the other side.
Phang Nga Deputy Governor Buncha Thanu-in and related agencies inspected the scene, finding damage to restaurants, shops, bars, and nearby hotels, including Khao Lak Seaview Resort, where a retaining wall along the canal had collapsed.
Local shop owner Noppakhun Jaichuai recalled, “The rain was extremely heavy, and the canal overflowed within minutes. Many tourists were unaware, and I had to shout for them to run. It’s the worst flash flood I’ve seen in 30 years.”
Authorities are now assessing damages and providing aid to affected residents while warning communities in risk zones to remain on high alert for further flash floods.