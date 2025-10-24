Thailand destroys cable cars at Phu Makua, stresses control challenges

At the Phu Makua operational base in Si Sa Ket province on Friday, Lt Gen Jakkrit Khurirang, Commander of the 11th Infantry Regiment, Suranaree Task Force, revealed during a press tour that they have made significant progress in strengthening national defence infrastructure.
"Currently, we have successfully reclaimed our sovereign territory and have destroyed the bridge (stairs) and the cable car. Cambodia can no longer reinforce its forces at Phu Makua,” he said.
“The Thai military is now positioned on Phu Makua to prevent any attempts by Cambodia to move in. To date, we have reclaimed 25 bases over an area of 1.4 square kilometres."
The operation, carried out by the Royal Thai Army, Air Force, and Special Forces, involved extensive training and collaboration, allowing the military to regain control of Phu Makua between July 24–28, 2025. Cambodia had encroached on the area since 2008, though in limited numbers.
"Regarding the Cambodian cable cars and military equipment used to access Phu Makua, we have destroyed them. Only the remnants remain as a memorial,” he said, “In the future, this site may serve as a place for the public to visit and learn about the soldiers' efforts in reclaiming this territory."
When asked about boosting morale during the operation, Jakkrit explained that there were two primary sources of encouragement: support from commanders at all levels, from squad leaders to the army chief, as well as morale from the public, expressed through media and donations sent to the soldiers involved in the operation.
On whether Thailand is prepared for a future incident, Jakkrit stated, "We are prepared in all aspects, including manpower and logistical support from higher command. We’ve also made preparations for roadways and military tactics. We are ready and have rehearsed everything."
When asked about the potential withdrawal of troops as part of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, Jakkrit emphasised that this matter was up to the senior commanders. However, he noted that the duty of the soldiers on the ground is to protect sovereignty, and they will continue to maintain a strong presence.
Finally, Jakkrit commented on the difficulty of both securing and retaining Phu Makua: "While it was challenging to reclaim Phu Makua, maintaining control will be even harder."
He explained that it was a mission requiring both the physical and mental strength of every soldier involved, with careful planning, sacrifices, and bloodshed until the area was successfully reclaimed.
This strategic area is vital for both sides, as it provides a vantage point to monitor enemy movements. Therefore, maintaining control is even more difficult than the initial conquest, he added.