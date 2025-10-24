Thailand destroys cable cars at Phu Makua, stresses control challenges

The operation, carried out by the Royal Thai Army, Air Force, and Special Forces, involved extensive training and collaboration, allowing the military to regain control of Phu Makua between July 24–28, 2025. Cambodia had encroached on the area since 2008, though in limited numbers.

"Regarding the Cambodian cable cars and military equipment used to access Phu Makua, we have destroyed them. Only the remnants remain as a memorial,” he said, “In the future, this site may serve as a place for the public to visit and learn about the soldiers' efforts in reclaiming this territory."

When asked about boosting morale during the operation, Jakkrit explained that there were two primary sources of encouragement: support from commanders at all levels, from squad leaders to the army chief, as well as morale from the public, expressed through media and donations sent to the soldiers involved in the operation.

On whether Thailand is prepared for a future incident, Jakkrit stated, "We are prepared in all aspects, including manpower and logistical support from higher command. We’ve also made preparations for roadways and military tactics. We are ready and have rehearsed everything."