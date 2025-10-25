Government clarifies no ban on entertainment activities, only requests adjustments for respectful mourning

Prime Minister Anutin emphasized during the meeting and in a statement that the government is asking for cooperation from the public and private sectors to adjust the format of activities to match the respectful mourning atmosphere. There was no official ban or resolution to stop specific activities.

“The government understands that the entertainment, tourism, and service industries have already planned activities in advance, so we ask them to use their discretion in adjusting events to be appropriate and dignified, showing respect and gratitude for the legacy of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother,” Traisulee stated.

She further emphasized that the Prime Minister’s message is to express mourning with love, respect, and unity, and the government has no intention of limiting economic freedom or private sector social activities. She urged the public to rely on official government sources and not be misled by inaccurate reports. The Prime Minister’s intent is for all Thai people to unite in heartfelt mourning.

“The government invites all Thai citizens to join in meditation and express their condolences for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, praying that her spirit may rest in heaven and that she may continue to protect the Thai people under her divine guidance forever,” Traisulee concluded.