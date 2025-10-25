Government clarifies no ban on entertainment activities, only requests adjustments for respectful mourning

Traisulee Traisaranakul, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister, clarified that contrary to reports, the Cabinet did not pass a resolution to ban private businesses from holding entertainment activities for 30 days. The information that such a decision was made during the special Cabinet meeting on October 25, 2025, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is incorrect.
The meeting was to acknowledge the announcement from the Royal Household regarding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and to discuss how government agencies would observe the mourning period. The Cabinet decided that civil servants, state enterprise employees, and government officials would observe a one-year mourning period. Additionally, all government buildings, state enterprises, and educational institutions are required to lower flags to half-mast for 30 days starting from October 25, 2025.
Prime Minister Anutin emphasized during the meeting and in a statement that the government is asking for cooperation from the public and private sectors to adjust the format of activities to match the respectful mourning atmosphere. There was no official ban or resolution to stop specific activities.
“The government understands that the entertainment, tourism, and service industries have already planned activities in advance, so we ask them to use their discretion in adjusting events to be appropriate and dignified, showing respect and gratitude for the legacy of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother,” Traisulee stated.
She further emphasized that the Prime Minister’s message is to express mourning with love, respect, and unity, and the government has no intention of limiting economic freedom or private sector social activities. She urged the public to rely on official government sources and not be misled by inaccurate reports. The Prime Minister’s intent is for all Thai people to unite in heartfelt mourning.
“The government invites all Thai citizens to join in meditation and express their condolences for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, praying that her spirit may rest in heaven and that she may continue to protect the Thai people under her divine guidance forever,” Traisulee concluded.