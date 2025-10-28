Ministers confirm Loy Krathong, New Year and Songkran celebrations to go ahead

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn confirmed on Tuesday that Thailand’s major festivals — Loy Krathong, New Year and Songkran — will still take place as planned, dismissing rumours of cancellations as ill-intentioned attempts to stir public sentiment.
His remark followed the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away on October 24. Although the government has since outlined official mourning guidelines, many Thais have continued to question whether this year’s Loy Krathong Festival could still be held.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Atthakorn said preparations for the Loy Krathong Festival and SEA Games are progressing smoothly in line with international standards.
He explained that the ministry would not impose bans or rigid rules on celebrations but would ask for cooperation from private organisers to make suitable adjustments. For state-sponsored events, discussions would be held with supporters and agencies under agreed conditions.
Atthakorn emphasised that events already planned or invested in should face minimal disruption, as they have significant impact on both domestic and international tourism.
On attempts by political groups to politicise the issue, the minister said such actions were ill-intentioned. “I don’t work based on public pressure. I focus on what’s right and appropriate,” he said, adding that public understanding would depend on the ministry’s and officials’ actions, which had been carefully reviewed.
Atthakorn also confirmed that the New Year countdown and next year’s Songkran Festival would go ahead, with grandeur similar to last year’s — though in forms deemed appropriate for the occasion.
He noted that international tourists expect to immerse themselves in Thailand’s joyful atmosphere, rich culture and cuisine. “If we restrict everything, it will be difficult to promote tourism,” he said, confirming that fireworks would still be allowed but with moderation in lighting and duration.
“Each event will be assessed case by case. If fireworks are necessary, they can go ahead but on a smaller scale. We can focus more on content instead. If an organiser wishes to hold royal tribute fireworks instead, we welcome that. The choice lies with the organisers,” Atthakorn added.
Culture Ministry adjusts Loy Krathong theme to honour the Queen Mother
Meanwhile, Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised announced that this year’s Loy Krathong Festival theme has been changed from “Thai Loy Krathong: Safe, Eco-friendly and in Thai Costume” to “Thai Loy Krathong: A Tribute to the Mother of the Land”. She confirmed that the traditional festival will still take place.
Sabeeda explained that the celebrations will include krathong floating and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, highlighting her contributions to Thai society—particularly her initiative to revive the eight styles of traditional Thai attire.
The Culture Ministry has asked event organisers to avoid overly festive elements, urging moderation in lighting and sound. However, the final arrangements will depend on each organiser’s discretion to ensure appropriateness.
Traditional cultural performances such as folk music, dance and classical arts will still be allowed as part of cultural preservation efforts.