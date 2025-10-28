Ministers confirm Loy Krathong, New Year and Songkran celebrations to go ahead

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn confirmed on Tuesday that Thailand’s major festivals — Loy Krathong, New Year and Songkran — will still take place as planned, dismissing rumours of cancellations as ill-intentioned attempts to stir public sentiment.

His remark followed the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away on October 24. Although the government has since outlined official mourning guidelines, many Thais have continued to question whether this year’s Loy Krathong Festival could still be held.

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Atthakorn said preparations for the Loy Krathong Festival and SEA Games are progressing smoothly in line with international standards.

He explained that the ministry would not impose bans or rigid rules on celebrations but would ask for cooperation from private organisers to make suitable adjustments. For state-sponsored events, discussions would be held with supporters and agencies under agreed conditions.

Atthakorn emphasised that events already planned or invested in should face minimal disruption, as they have significant impact on both domestic and international tourism.