Top 3 Bangkok central business districts lead foreign housing demand

Ten years ago, the Thai real estate market was primarily driven by "locals" buying homes for personal use and "investors" purchasing properties for speculation.

However, today the picture is changing. The new players in the Bangkok housing market are none other than "foreigners" who have come to work and expatriates residing in Thailand.

What is even more interesting is that despite having strong purchasing power, they are not "buying", instead, they prefer to "rent."

Prapansak Rakchaiwan, Managing Director of LWS Wisdom & Solutions Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the LP. N Group, conducted a survey of 446 foreigners in Bangkok between January and April 2025.

The majority of respondents were Japanese, Singaporean, British, Chinese, and American nationals, making up nearly half of the sample, with an average age of 36-45 years. This group represents the working-age demographic with high purchasing power, largely consisting of executives.

"Over 67% of the foreigners who responded to the survey came to Thailand to work or do business, with an average stay of 5-10 years," said Prapansak. This indicates that most foreigners are in Thailand temporarily, which is the first reason why "renting" is a more fitting option than "buying."