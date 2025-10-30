Behind the royal portrait: The significance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's attire

The iconic portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, seen displayed in front of the Great Golden Royal Urn during the funeral rites at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, was taken during the celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) on December 5, 1992. The photograph was captured at Phisan Thaksin Throne Hall in the Grand Palace and is a portrait that exudes the highest level of elegance and honour.

In this portrait, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother is seen wearing a lace blouse and a traditional ceremonial sinhs (a type of sarong), but what draws the eye and holds great significance is the Saphak Maha Chakri, a piece of exquisite craftsmanship.

Attire Details: The Queen’s attire includes a lace blouse and ceremonial sinhs with a Saphak Maha Chakri draped over her shoulder. This piece of royal clothing is a symbol of grandeur and prestige.

Embroidery Technique: The Saphak Maha Chakri is intricately embroidered with the Great Unalome symbol and Chakri Star, using silk threads, translucent metallic threads, sequins, and beads to enhance its exquisite design.

Origin of the Embroidery: Such embroidery is considered a delicate art form, dating back to the Ayutthaya period. It was traditionally used on the royal garments of kings and high-ranking nobles to add elegance and signify their noble rank and status.