Cambodia's '3-month peace' plan faces obstacles as distrust persists in weapon withdrawal agreement

The Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting between the 2nd Army of Thailand and Cambodia’s 4th Regional Command on October 28, 2025, took place from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The meeting concluded with an agreement on the order of heavy weapon withdrawal from the border of both countries, in line with the operational plan.
Following the meeting, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister General Hun Manet signed a peace declaration, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with the aim of reducing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Notably, Cambodia sent two high-ranking military officials, a general and a brigadier general, directly under the command of Hun Manet, with decision-making authority. They presented a list of Thai weapons they wish to be moved from the area.
Similarly, Thailand presented a list of Cambodian weapons that had been moved closer to the Thai border since March and April 2025, including 130mm artillery, approximately 200 BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, PHL-03 multi-barrel rocket systems with a range of 130 km, and several Chinese-made tanks.
Even during the five-day clashes, Thailand was able to destroy some of Cambodia’s rocket weapons. However, some of these weapons remain a threat, and the military equipment continues to move and change positions, spreading across several areas such as opposite the An Ma Channel in Ubon Ratchathani, the Phumakhua area in Sisaket, and the area near Preah Vihear in Cambodia.
Thailand has a plan to relocate its weapons back to their regular units, but this will only happen after Cambodia has acted first and made proportional moves accordingly.
For instance, on the evening of October 26, 2025, during the signing of the peace declaration, Cambodia released images of symbolic weapon withdrawals, including a few T-55 tanks and armoured vehicles from the Preah Vihear border area. However, it was later revealed that only two tanks were actually withdrawn.
Subsequently, Thailand also moved two M60A3 tanks from the Surin border back to the Adisorn Camp in Saraburi.
Additionally, Cambodia’s heavy weapon units, such as the BM-21 rocket systems, are stationed just one district away from the Thai border. In contrast, Thailand has its weapon units spread across several provinces, including Surin, Lopburi, Chonburi, Saraburi, and Buriram.
Thailand is focusing on the BM-21s, demanding that Cambodia remove them from the border as part of the first phase. On the other hand, Cambodia is requesting that Thailand move the 155mm howitzers, as they are precision-guided weapons, to the first phase, arguing that they are more accurate and pose a greater threat.
This disagreement caused the meeting to extend as Cambodia pressed Thailand to include the 155mm artillery in the first phase, but Thailand insisted they should remain in Phase 2, citing the difficulty of moving them compared to the more easily relocated rocket systems.
In the end, both sides agreed to sign the "Meeting Memorandum" between Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the 2nd Army, and the Commander of Cambodia’s 4th Regional Command on October 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Chong Chom–O'Smach Border Checkpoint.
The scheduled time for the simultaneous withdrawal of weapons is set for midnight (00:00), divided into three phases over a total of 6 weeks (or 1 month and 15 days):
Regarding landmine clearance, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets a three-month timeframe for the operation in the 2nd Army Area. The responsible side will be in charge of clearing the landmines.
For the areas of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, landmine clearance is expected to be completed by November 17, 2025. Following this, the border area will be reorganised.
The crackdown on scammers has also been made into an Action Plan. Both sides’ police forces will form teams to carry out operations, with a war room set up and international agencies joining in, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Interpol. A task force will be established to target the leaders or anyone involved with the scams.
"Within three months, we expect results in three areas: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the clearance of explosives along the border, and the reorganization of the border area," stated Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Minister of Defence.
The military is cautious, with past experiences highlighting that Cambodia cannot be fully trusted and is likely to backtrack at any time. This was reflected in a statement by RTA chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk at a special session of the Army’s direct command meeting, just one day after the leaders of both countries signed the agreement.
"We must review the policies and continue with all tasks, as we still face multifaceted security threats. I urge all units to closely monitor ongoing issues and keep forces ready, following the clear guidelines set by the army to maintain the country's security and sovereignty," the Army Chief emphasized.
Meanwhile, RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan, quoted Royal Thai Navy (RTN) commander-in-chief Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan, who stressed the importance of maintaining readiness and assessing the situation after the Thailand-Cambodia declaration. The Navy views the root causes of the conflict, particularly unresolved border demarcation, as ongoing. The presence of landmines along the border still poses a significant risk to both military personnel and civilians, while sovereignty infringements and misleading reports continue to create negative perceptions of Thailand.
Therefore, the Navy sees it as necessary to maintain a defensive posture and be prepared to counter any provocations or situations that may arise. The Navy is committed to performing its duties firmly, safeguarding the country’s sovereignty on both land and sea until all underlying causes of the conflict are resolved and true, lasting peace is achieved between the two nations.
In the meantime, Thailand will closely monitor Cambodia’s progress in adhering to the plan and steps agreed upon. If the Thailand-Cambodia agreement fails to deliver tangible results, the military is ready to consider other measures under international law and rules to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, until Cambodia "stops being an adversary" to Thailand completely.