Cambodia's '3-month peace' plan faces obstacles as distrust persists in weapon withdrawal agreement

This disagreement caused the meeting to extend as Cambodia pressed Thailand to include the 155mm artillery in the first phase, but Thailand insisted they should remain in Phase 2, citing the difficulty of moving them compared to the more easily relocated rocket systems.

In the end, both sides agreed to sign the "Meeting Memorandum" between Major General Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the 2nd Army, and the Commander of Cambodia’s 4th Regional Command on October 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Chong Chom–O'Smach Border Checkpoint.

The scheduled time for the simultaneous withdrawal of weapons is set for midnight (00:00), divided into three phases over a total of 6 weeks (or 1 month and 15 days):

Phase 1: Starting on November 1, 2025, involving the withdrawal of multiple rocket launchers.

Phase 2: November 22, 2025, all artillery, both towed and self-propelled 155mm guns, will be removed.

Phase 3: December 13, 2025, will see the removal of armoured vehicles and tanks.

Regarding landmine clearance, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets a three-month timeframe for the operation in the 2nd Army Area. The responsible side will be in charge of clearing the landmines.

For the areas of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, landmine clearance is expected to be completed by November 17, 2025. Following this, the border area will be reorganised.

The crackdown on scammers has also been made into an Action Plan. Both sides’ police forces will form teams to carry out operations, with a war room set up and international agencies joining in, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Interpol. A task force will be established to target the leaders or anyone involved with the scams.

"Within three months, we expect results in three areas: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the clearance of explosives along the border, and the reorganization of the border area," stated Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Minister of Defence.

The military is cautious, with past experiences highlighting that Cambodia cannot be fully trusted and is likely to backtrack at any time. This was reflected in a statement by RTA chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk at a special session of the Army’s direct command meeting, just one day after the leaders of both countries signed the agreement.

"We must review the policies and continue with all tasks, as we still face multifaceted security threats. I urge all units to closely monitor ongoing issues and keep forces ready, following the clear guidelines set by the army to maintain the country's security and sovereignty," the Army Chief emphasized.

Meanwhile, RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan, quoted Royal Thai Navy (RTN) commander-in-chief Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan, who stressed the importance of maintaining readiness and assessing the situation after the Thailand-Cambodia declaration. The Navy views the root causes of the conflict, particularly unresolved border demarcation, as ongoing. The presence of landmines along the border still poses a significant risk to both military personnel and civilians, while sovereignty infringements and misleading reports continue to create negative perceptions of Thailand.

Therefore, the Navy sees it as necessary to maintain a defensive posture and be prepared to counter any provocations or situations that may arise. The Navy is committed to performing its duties firmly, safeguarding the country’s sovereignty on both land and sea until all underlying causes of the conflict are resolved and true, lasting peace is achieved between the two nations.

In the meantime, Thailand will closely monitor Cambodia’s progress in adhering to the plan and steps agreed upon. If the Thailand-Cambodia agreement fails to deliver tangible results, the military is ready to consider other measures under international law and rules to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, until Cambodia "stops being an adversary" to Thailand completely.