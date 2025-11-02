Rain and thundershowers forecast across upper Thailand and South

Rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are expected across the upper country and the South, while cool mornings are likely in the North, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Sunday (November 2).

The active monsoon trough lies across the upper South and the East, extending into an active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea, with easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the North and Central regions. Meanwhile, a weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand.