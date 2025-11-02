Rain and thundershowers forecast across upper Thailand and South

Rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are expected across the upper country and the South, while cool mornings are likely in the North, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Sunday (November 2).
The active monsoon trough lies across the upper South and the East, extending into an active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea, with easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the North and Central regions. Meanwhile, a weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand.
Farmers are advised to take precautions against potential crop damage. People in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain their health amid the variable weather and to remain alert to heavy rain and possible water accumulation.
Moderate winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach one to two metres, rising above two metres in thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be around one metre high, rising above two metres during thundershowers.
Thailand weather forecast (6am today to 6am tomorrow)
North: Morning cool. Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 22–24 °C Maximum temperature: 29–32 °C Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 8–15 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Minimum temperature: 22–24 °C Maximum temperature: 30–33 °C Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 14–18 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature: 23–24 °C Maximum temperature: 30–32 °C
East: Fairly widespread rain/thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 24–26 °C Maximum temperature: 30–32 °C
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. Minimum temperature: 23–25 °C Maximum temperature: 30–34 °C.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Minimum temperature: 23–25 °C Maximum temperature: 30–33 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature: 25–26 °C Maximum temperature: 31–32 °C.