Anutin admits pressure to tackle scammers, says AMLO must take direct action

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Sunday that Thailand faces growing domestic and international pressure to take tougher measures against online scammers, stressing that the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) must handle the issue directly or risk potential sanctions.
Anutin chaired a meeting with AMLO executives and staff, joined by Police General Permpoon Chidchob, the prime minister’s adviser, and welcomed by Chatchai Promlert, AMLO board chairman, and Thepsu Bowornchotidara, AMLO secretary-general.
Chatchai reported that AMLO had already taken action against more than 800,000 mule accounts, with around 3 billion baht frozen in the system. He noted, however, that existing legal frameworks and limited technology hinder enforcement, adding that AMLO needs a modern AI-based data platform to keep pace with evolving financial crime.
Anutin said he had previously assumed AMLO was under the Justice Ministry but later learned that it reports directly to the Prime Minister’s Office. He emphasised that AMLO’s mission has become increasingly vital, especially as financial and cybercrime have grown into major public concerns.
“In my capacity overseeing AMLO, I must admit there is strong pressure from both the public and the international community,” Anutin said. “If we fail to act decisively against scammers, we won’t just be criticised for inaction — we could face sanctions and exclusion from international cooperation.”