UK-Thailand joint Royal Kathina ceremony marks 170 years of diplomatic ties

The British Embassy in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Embassy in London jointly organised a special Royal Kathina robe-offering ceremony at Wat Buddhapadipa in London on Saturday, November 1, to commemorate the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Thailand.
This distinctive Buddhist ceremony was held to raise funds for the restoration of Wat Buddhapadipa’s roof.
Among the attendees were British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding, Thai Ambassador to the United Kingdom Nadhavathna Krishnamra, Phra Ratchawithetpanyakun (Laow Panyasiri), abbot of Wat Buddhapadipa, and senior representatives from the UK government.
The United Kingdom and Thailand share a deep bond built on mutual respect, religious freedom, and cultural understanding. Wat Buddhapadipa serves as a vital spiritual and cultural centre for Thai Buddhists in the UK and stands as a symbol of peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society.
The Royal Kathina ceremony represents the highest form of religious patronage in Thai Buddhism. Traditionally bestowed by His Majesty the King after the Buddhist Lent, the annual rite symbolises the enduring bond between the Thai monarchy and the Sangha (monastic community).
At this historic ceremony in London, both ambassadors jointly presented the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and unveiled a commemorative plaque within the temple.
“I am deeply honoured to present the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty the King,” said Ambassador Mark Gooding. “This special occasion reflects our shared spiritual connection, enduring friendship, and rich cultural ties.”
Phra Ratchawithetpanyakun, abbot of Wat Buddhapadipa, remarked: “This sacred event not only strengthens our shared values of compassion and unity but also marks a new chapter in the history of Thai Buddhism in the United Kingdom.”
The London ceremony followed a Royal Kathina robe-offering held at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit in Bangkok on October 11, hosted by the British Embassy.
About Wat Buddhapadipa
Founded in 1965, Wat Buddhapadipa was the first Thai Buddhist temple established in the United Kingdom. This year marks its 60th anniversary. Located in Wimbledon, south London, it serves as a spiritual and cultural hub for approximately 50,000 Thais living in the UK, as well as a centre for interfaith dialogue and cultural exchange.
The temple is also an architectural gem, showcasing Thai craftsmanship abroad. It houses a 650-year-old Sukhothai-style Buddha image presented by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 1966.
Its ordination hall is adorned with exquisite Thai mural paintings, making it one of the few authentic examples of traditional Thai architecture in the Western world. Wat Buddhapadipa is a registered charity based in Wimbledon, London.