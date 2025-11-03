UK-Thailand joint Royal Kathina ceremony marks 170 years of diplomatic ties

The United Kingdom and Thailand share a deep bond built on mutual respect, religious freedom, and cultural understanding. Wat Buddhapadipa serves as a vital spiritual and cultural centre for Thai Buddhists in the UK and stands as a symbol of peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society.

The Royal Kathina ceremony represents the highest form of religious patronage in Thai Buddhism. Traditionally bestowed by His Majesty the King after the Buddhist Lent, the annual rite symbolises the enduring bond between the Thai monarchy and the Sangha (monastic community).

At this historic ceremony in London, both ambassadors jointly presented the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and unveiled a commemorative plaque within the temple.

“I am deeply honoured to present the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty the King,” said Ambassador Mark Gooding. “This special occasion reflects our shared spiritual connection, enduring friendship, and rich cultural ties.”

Phra Ratchawithetpanyakun, abbot of Wat Buddhapadipa, remarked: “This sacred event not only strengthens our shared values of compassion and unity but also marks a new chapter in the history of Thai Buddhism in the United Kingdom.”

The London ceremony followed a Royal Kathina robe-offering held at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit in Bangkok on October 11, hosted by the British Embassy.