TMD forecasts cooler mornings in the North as typhoon Kalmaegi approaches Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a monsoon trough is lying across the lower Central region and the East, extending into a low-pressure cell over the central coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system from China continues to cover the Northeast, bringing cooler mornings and lower temperatures to the upper North and Northeast.
The TMD forecasts less rainfall across upper Thailand, though isolated heavy showers are still possible in some areas of the upper country and the South. Farmers are advised to protect crops from potential damage, while residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to take care of their health and remain alert for flash floods and water accumulation due to changing weather conditions.
Moderate winds and waves persist in the seas. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, also exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.
Additionally, typhoon Kalmaegi, currently over the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, is expected to move into the central South China Sea between 4-5 November. The storm is projected to make landfall in central Vietnam between 6-7 November, before weakening rapidly into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell as it moves across upper Thailand later in the week.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit. Minimum temperature: 21-24 °C Maximum temperature: 28-32 °C. Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-14 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. 1-2 °C decrease in temperature. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature: 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature: 28-31 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 14-18 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature: 22-24 °C Maximum temperature: 30-32 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature: 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature: 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Minimum temperature: 22-25 °C Maximum temperature: 30-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature: 24-26 °C Maximum temperature: 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature: 24-25 °C Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C.