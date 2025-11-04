TMD forecasts cooler mornings in the North as typhoon Kalmaegi approaches Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a monsoon trough is lying across the lower Central region and the East, extending into a low-pressure cell over the central coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system from China continues to cover the Northeast, bringing cooler mornings and lower temperatures to the upper North and Northeast.

The TMD forecasts less rainfall across upper Thailand, though isolated heavy showers are still possible in some areas of the upper country and the South. Farmers are advised to protect crops from potential damage, while residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to take care of their health and remain alert for flash floods and water accumulation due to changing weather conditions.

Moderate winds and waves persist in the seas. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, also exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Additionally, typhoon Kalmaegi, currently over the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, is expected to move into the central South China Sea between 4-5 November. The storm is projected to make landfall in central Vietnam between 6-7 November, before weakening rapidly into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell as it moves across upper Thailand later in the week.