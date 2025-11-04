Anutin pledges no exemptions in crackdown on scammers

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made a strong statement at the 43rd ASEANAPOL Conference, where he vowed to continue Thailand’s fight against scammers with no exceptions. He emphasized that no individual, regardless of their influence or political position, would be exempt from investigation if involved in cybercrimes. The government is determined to eliminate online crimes, including scams and human trafficking, as they are detrimental to the economy, property, and public safety.
Anutin reassured the public that the government has not overlooked this issue and has been working with ASEAN countries to strengthen regional cooperation in combating such crimes. The fight against online crime has been made a national priority, and the government is committed to making these efforts a continuous and robust campaign. He also stated his confidence that no country in the region would tolerate such criminal activities, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration to mitigate the damage.
Regarding border security, particularly along the Thailand-Myanmar border, Anutin explained that there are ongoing operations to strengthen security and combat criminal activities. This includes increased efforts at the KK Park area, where action has been intensified. He confirmed that measures are being implemented on all fronts to ensure the safety of Thai citizens, with many assets seized and criminal cases being pursued.
Anutin addressed concerns raised by some who had criticized the government’s approach, stating that these issues have been tackled from the beginning, and efforts to combat drug crimes, gambling, and other social issues have been continuous. He stressed that law enforcement has acted with integrity and strength, and no one is above the law. He reaffirmed that the fight against these crimes is a matter of national importance, transcending personal connections or political agendas.
The Prime Minister also responded to the issue of high-profile individuals, including politicians, potentially being involved in scams. He revealed that discussions have already been held with the National Police Chief, the Secretary-General of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Minister of Justice. Operations are being carried out discreetly, monitoring behaviors and gathering evidence, showing that no one would be protected from prosecution.
Anutin emphasized that the government owes no debt of gratitude to anyone but the Thai people, who fund their salaries through taxes. He reassured the public that these actions are for the country’s security and the well-being of its citizens, and that the government would never let anything harm the nation or its people.
Lastly, Anutin confirmed ongoing discussions with Cambodia to strengthen anti-scam measures. He stated that both countries have committed to fighting scams as part of a bilateral agreement and that these measures are actively being followed up in both nations.