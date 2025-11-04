Anutin pledges no exemptions in crackdown on scammers





Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made a strong statement at the 43rd ASEANAPOL Conference, where he vowed to continue Thailand’s fight against scammers with no exceptions. He emphasized that no individual, regardless of their influence or political position, would be exempt from investigation if involved in cybercrimes. The government is determined to eliminate online crimes, including scams and human trafficking, as they are detrimental to the economy, property, and public safety.

Anutin reassured the public that the government has not overlooked this issue and has been working with ASEAN countries to strengthen regional cooperation in combating such crimes. The fight against online crime has been made a national priority, and the government is committed to making these efforts a continuous and robust campaign. He also stated his confidence that no country in the region would tolerate such criminal activities, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration to mitigate the damage.

Regarding border security, particularly along the Thailand-Myanmar border, Anutin explained that there are ongoing operations to strengthen security and combat criminal activities. This includes increased efforts at the KK Park area, where action has been intensified. He confirmed that measures are being implemented on all fronts to ensure the safety of Thai citizens, with many assets seized and criminal cases being pursued.