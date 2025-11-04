Surat Thani Governor meets Israeli Ambassador to address concerns over Israeli tourists

Theerut Supawiboonphol, Governor of Surat Thani, on Tuesday met with Alona Fisher-Kamm, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, to discuss concerns regarding Israeli tourists in Surat Thani. This follows reports of Israeli nationals being monitored by Thai authorities, which led to discomfort among visitors.

Ambassador Fisher-Kamm explained that over 460,000 Israeli tourists visit Thailand annually, with many attracted by the country’s hospitality, particularly in tourist areas such as the islands, and by the sense of safety in Thailand.

She reiterated that most Israeli tourists are law-abiding, with only a small minority engaging in inappropriate behaviour or illegal activities. She welcomed Thai authorities' actions against illegal actions, emphasising that Israelis should be treated in the same way as nationals from other countries.

The Governor of Surat Thani acknowledged the concerns regarding illegal activities, such as overstaying visas, engaging in illegal business, and drug-related issues, particularly among some foreign nationals posing as tourists.

“We have established a special task force to investigate and address these issues fairly without targeting Israelis or any particular nationality,” the Governor said.