AEROTHAI adjusts flight schedules for over 120 flights to accommodate Yi Peng Lantern Festival

Mallika Jiraphanwanich, Deputy Minister of Transport, shared that the Yi Peng Festival for 2025 is a significant event celebrated in northern provinces, particularly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, and Phayao. The festival is not only a cultural celebration of Thai traditions but also plays a key role in boosting tourism. This year, the event format has been adjusted according to the current situation to ensure safety and better management.
According to reports from Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), during the Yi Peng Festival (November 5–6, 2025), Chiang Mai Airport will have a total of 363 flights, with 96 flights having their schedules adjusted and 44 additional special flights added. Similarly, Chiang Rai Airport will operate 72 flights, with 30 of those flights having schedule adjustments.
AEROTHAI has put measures in place to manage air traffic carefully in collaboration with the airports in the area. The public is urged to follow the local government’s guidelines regarding the timing of lantern, sky lantern, and smoke lantern releases to ensure safety. These changes align with the adjusted flight schedules that have been coordinated with airlines in advance to maximize aviation safety.
Surachai Nuprom, Executive Vice President and Acting President of AEROTHAI, explained that AEROTHAI had planned air traffic management for the Yi Peng Festival with great care. This includes the designation of no-fly zones for lantern releases, special monitoring areas, and safe zones around airport flight paths. Furthermore, the direction of aircraft takeoff and landing will be adjusted to avoid areas where lanterns are being released. Special precautions will be taken to ensure that flights avoid operating during the lantern release periods. AEROTHAI has also prepared for any potential emergency situations.
For Chiang Mai and Lamphun, lanterns and sky lanterns are allowed to be released between 7:00 PM and 1:00 AM on November 5-6, 2025. Smoke lanterns are permitted only on November 5, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Similarly, Chiang Rai and Lampang will have similar release timings.
AEROTHAI is focusing on managing flights to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency by working closely with airlines and relevant agencies. Additional air traffic controllers will be deployed to handle the increase in flights. This effort contributes to promoting the Yi Peng tradition while ensuring air safety and sustainability in air travel.