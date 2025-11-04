AEROTHAI adjusts flight schedules for over 120 flights to accommodate Yi Peng Lantern Festival

Mallika Jiraphanwanich, Deputy Minister of Transport, shared that the Yi Peng Festival for 2025 is a significant event celebrated in northern provinces, particularly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, and Phayao. The festival is not only a cultural celebration of Thai traditions but also plays a key role in boosting tourism. This year, the event format has been adjusted according to the current situation to ensure safety and better management.

According to reports from Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), during the Yi Peng Festival (November 5–6, 2025), Chiang Mai Airport will have a total of 363 flights, with 96 flights having their schedules adjusted and 44 additional special flights added. Similarly, Chiang Rai Airport will operate 72 flights, with 30 of those flights having schedule adjustments.

AEROTHAI has put measures in place to manage air traffic carefully in collaboration with the airports in the area. The public is urged to follow the local government’s guidelines regarding the timing of lantern, sky lantern, and smoke lantern releases to ensure safety. These changes align with the adjusted flight schedules that have been coordinated with airlines in advance to maximize aviation safety.