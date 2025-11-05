Thai government launches medicine scheme to cut household costs by 32 billion baht

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday presided over the signing ceremony for the “Suk Kai Sabai Krapao” (Healthy Body, Easy on the Pocket) project at Government House. Joining him were Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, who witnessed the event.
The initiative, one of the government’s “Quick Big Win” policies, aims to reduce living costs by allowing patients to purchase medicines outside private hospitals at fair prices.
Anutin described the project as a significant step forward in both Thailand’s economic and healthcare development, marking a major shift in medical service delivery and demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s public health system.
He noted that public hospitals currently face heavy patient loads, while private hospital services remain expensive, particularly due to high drug and medical supply costs. To ease this burden, the government tasked the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Public Health with finding ways to lower healthcare expenses, with cooperation from the Private Hospital Association and other private-sector partners.
Under the new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), private hospitals must provide complete and accurate prescriptions that list drug names and usage details. This transparency allows patients to choose whether to buy their medicines directly from the hospital or from registered pharmacies outside.
Anutin added that the programme will also expand access to private healthcare, with over 300 private hospitals nationwide already participating. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has certified more than 3,400 pharmacies to join the project.
Patients can take prescriptions from private hospitals to any FDA-registered pharmacy displaying the “Suk Kai Sabai Krapao” logo, or order via telepharmacy platforms registered with the Pharmacy Council of Thailand, where they can seek advice on drug information and pricing.
The initiative is expected to reduce public healthcare spending by at least 32 billion baht annually by improving access to affordable, quality medicines.
“The government is confident that this collaboration between public agencies and private hospitals will further strengthen Thailand’s healthcare system — already recognised as one of the world’s best — and ensure that medical services are accessible to all Thais,” the Prime Minister said.