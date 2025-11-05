Thai government launches medicine scheme to cut household costs by 32 billion baht

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday presided over the signing ceremony for the “Suk Kai Sabai Krapao” (Healthy Body, Easy on the Pocket) project at Government House. Joining him were Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, who witnessed the event.

The initiative, one of the government’s “Quick Big Win” policies, aims to reduce living costs by allowing patients to purchase medicines outside private hospitals at fair prices.

Anutin described the project as a significant step forward in both Thailand’s economic and healthcare development, marking a major shift in medical service delivery and demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s public health system.

He noted that public hospitals currently face heavy patient loads, while private hospital services remain expensive, particularly due to high drug and medical supply costs. To ease this burden, the government tasked the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Public Health with finding ways to lower healthcare expenses, with cooperation from the Private Hospital Association and other private-sector partners.

Under the new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), private hospitals must provide complete and accurate prescriptions that list drug names and usage details. This transparency allows patients to choose whether to buy their medicines directly from the hospital or from registered pharmacies outside.