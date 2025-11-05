Anutin boasts success in cracking down on scammers, urges ‘Vorapak Tanyawong’ to step down

During an event at Siam Paragon mall, Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about his government’s ongoing efforts to combat scams and other illegal activities in Thailand. He rejected claims that Thailand is a hub for money laundering, clarifying that while scams may occur, Thailand remains a trusted country in the Indochina region with stringent laws and effective enforcement.

Anutin emphasized that the government is determined to stay ahead of criminals, stating that Thailand’s legal and enforcement mechanisms are robust, with officers working undercover to track down offenders. He made it clear that his government is not afraid of any mafia or influential figures, declaring, “There are no gangsters or mafias bigger than the government.”

Regarding the crackdown on drug trafficking and scams, Anutin highlighted significant achievements, including the seizure of over 20 billion baht in assets from scammers and numerous cases of asset freezing and blacklisting. He also revealed that last week, a major criminal figure who had held Thai nationality for over 30 years was stripped of their citizenship, showcasing the government's commitment to removing undeserving nationals.