DBD partners with major platforms to boost Thai business sales globally

Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce announced a strategic collaboration with NocNoc and LINE Thailand to support Thai SMEs in accessing global markets through digital platforms. The initiative is part of the ministry's "Quick Big Win” measures" policy aimed at helping Thai businesses achieve sustainable revenue growth.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), highlighted that the ministry’s immediate goal is to help small businesses bring their products and services onto national and global online platforms, making marketing and trade more equitable. This aligns with the government's “Let's Go Halves Plus” policy. The collaboration with NocNoc and LINE will help expand Thai business presence in digital markets through various campaigns and activities in 2025.
These efforts are part of a larger collaborative initiative that aims to strengthen Thailand's digital economy. By working with NocNoc and LINE Thailand, the Department of Business Development is helping Thai SMEs open new avenues for revenue growth, increase digital adoption, and expand into international markets. The goal is to ensure that businesses can thrive in a digital environment, competing effectively on the global stage.
This collaboration is expected to empower Thai business owners with the tools and skills necessary to grow their businesses online, create sustainable growth, and open up access to new markets, both in Thailand and beyond. The partnership will help SMEs thrive by providing the infrastructure and training needed to succeed in a competitive digital economy.