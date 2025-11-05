DBD partners with major platforms to boost Thai business sales globally

Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce announced a strategic collaboration with NocNoc and LINE Thailand to support Thai SMEs in accessing global markets through digital platforms. The initiative is part of the ministry's "Quick Big Win” measures" policy aimed at helping Thai businesses achieve sustainable revenue growth.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), highlighted that the ministry’s immediate goal is to help small businesses bring their products and services onto national and global online platforms, making marketing and trade more equitable. This aligns with the government's “Let's Go Halves Plus” policy. The collaboration with NocNoc and LINE will help expand Thai business presence in digital markets through various campaigns and activities in 2025.