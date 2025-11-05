DBD partners with major platforms to boost Thai business sales globally

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

NocNoc and LINE Thailand to help Thai SMEs expand their reach and sales globally through digital platforms

DBD partners with major platforms to boost Thai business sales globally

Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce announced a strategic collaboration with NocNoc and LINE Thailand to support Thai SMEs in accessing global markets through digital platforms. The initiative is part of the ministry's "Quick Big Win” measures" policy aimed at helping Thai businesses achieve sustainable revenue growth.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), highlighted that the ministry’s immediate goal is to help small businesses bring their products and services onto national and global online platforms, making marketing and trade more equitable. This aligns with the government's “Let's Go Halves Plus” policy. The collaboration with NocNoc and LINE will help expand Thai business presence in digital markets through various campaigns and activities in 2025.

 

NocNoc's Role in Expanding Thai Business:

  • The first platform, NocNoc, a Thai-based platform, will continue its successful “Suk Jai Thai Craft” campaign, which began in 2024. The campaign will now include a new landing page, “DBD Franchise x NocNoc for Business,” which will specifically support franchise businesses by expanding their online marketing channels.
  • NocNoc plans to expand its product categories beyond furniture and home decor to include other sectors. This will create significant opportunities for Thai business owners to grow their online sales.
  • NocNoc will also offer a store upgrade package for businesses in the food and beverage, convenience store, restaurant, spa, and wellness sectors. This package includes discount coupons and the option to purchase materials, furniture, and equipment to help improve their business operations within a self-determined budget.

Expanding Trust and Recognition for Thai Businesses:

  • In line with improving trust and credibility, NocNoc will encourage businesses on its platform to register for DBD Registered status. NocNoc will help promote the DBD Registered businesses, offering them access to various tools, including Social Listening programs, NocNoc Ads, and Marketing Solutions, which can enhance their market reach and performance.
  • Additionally, NocNoc will offer training programs designed to enhance digital skills, focusing on marketing, content creation, and business accounting. These workshops will be aimed at business owners in the restaurant, spa, and wellness sectors, as well as other online retailers.

LINE Thailand’s Contribution:

  • LINE Thailand will contribute to this collaboration by organizing UPSKILL-RESKILL training for SMEs. The training will provide digital marketing skills and AI automation tools to enhance business efficiency, such as using the LINE AI Chatbot for automated customer service, building customer loyalty, and analyzing consumer behaviors.
  • LINE will hold three major training events: one in the central region and two in the provinces. They will also provide specialized coaching through LINE Certified Coaches to guide businesses in using LINE OA, CRM systems, and LINE Voom for content creation and sales boosts.
  • LINE Thailand will also develop courseware to teach business owners how to use LINE Solutions such as LINE OA, LINE My Shop, and CRM. These resources will be available through the DBD Academy (https://dbdacademy.dbd.go.th) to ensure every business can access knowledge and skills on digital marketing.

Future Steps and Economic Impact:

These efforts are part of a larger collaborative initiative that aims to strengthen Thailand's digital economy. By working with NocNoc and LINE Thailand, the Department of Business Development is helping Thai SMEs open new avenues for revenue growth, increase digital adoption, and expand into international markets. The goal is to ensure that businesses can thrive in a digital environment, competing effectively on the global stage.

This collaboration is expected to empower Thai business owners with the tools and skills necessary to grow their businesses online, create sustainable growth, and open up access to new markets, both in Thailand and beyond. The partnership will help SMEs thrive by providing the infrastructure and training needed to succeed in a competitive digital economy.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy