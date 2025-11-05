Kalmaegi threatens Vietnam, with Thailand on high alert for 300mm rainfall

Assoc Prof Seri Supratit, Director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University and Vice President of the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council, shared an update on the situation surrounding Typhoon Kalmaegi. According to the National Disaster Warning Center (NDWC), the typhoon has rapidly intensified and is expected to become a Category 3 typhoon by November 6, with landfall in central Vietnam, near Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province), on the night of November 6. The storm will weaken after making landfall but will still bring significant impacts to Thailand.

Heavy Rainfall and Flood Risks

The NDWC has issued warnings for areas in Thailand, especially those in the orange and yellow zones (from the northwest to southeast), which are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Up to 300mm of rain is expected over two days, significantly increasing the risk of flooding, river overflows, flash floods, and delayed drainage in the affected areas. Authorities are urged to remain on high alert.