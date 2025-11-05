Kalmaegi threatens Vietnam, with Thailand on high alert for 300mm rainfall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

Typhoon Kalmaegi is set to make landfall in Vietnam, bringing heavy rainfall and flood risks to Thailand, with areas expecting over 300mm of rain

Assoc Prof Seri Supratit, Director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University and Vice President of the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council, shared an update on the situation surrounding Typhoon Kalmaegi. According to the National Disaster Warning Center (NDWC), the typhoon has rapidly intensified and is expected to become a Category 3 typhoon by November 6, with landfall in central Vietnam, near Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province), on the night of November 6. The storm will weaken after making landfall but will still bring significant impacts to Thailand.

Heavy Rainfall and Flood Risks

The NDWC has issued warnings for areas in Thailand, especially those in the orange and yellow zones (from the northwest to southeast), which are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Up to 300mm of rain is expected over two days, significantly increasing the risk of flooding, river overflows, flash floods, and delayed drainage in the affected areas. Authorities are urged to remain on high alert.

Areas at Risk:

  • Northeastern Thailand (November 7):
    Key affected provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, and Mukdahan.
  • Northern Thailand (November 8):
    Key affected provinces: Naan, Phrae, and Uttaradit.
  • Central Thailand (until November 10):
    Several provinces will face continued impacts.

The NDWC has urged governors of the at-risk provinces to establish War Rooms to monitor the situation closely, coordinate with the National Disaster Warning Center, and ensure timely alerts for the public.

Additional Precautions:

  1. Downstream to upstream risks:
    Important downstream provinces like Ubon Ratchathani and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya face the risk of repeated flooding due to the storm’s direction. Water masses could flow back into major river basins such as the Mun, Chi, and Chao Phraya basins.
     
  2. Dam concerns:
    Several dams in northern and northeastern Thailand are already at critical water levels. Dam management authorities are urged to exercise extreme caution to prevent potential dam failures.

Assoc Prof Seri also noted unusual heat in Uttaradit Province, despite it being the cold season, which suggests that there is no high-pressure system to help weaken the storm. This increases the overall risk of severe weather in the coming days.

 

 

