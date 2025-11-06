Kalmaegi to hit Northeast Nov 7–9 as irrigation officials move to ease Ping River overflow





The Meteorological Department has issued an urgent weather warning for typhoon Kalmaegi, which is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to Northeast Thailand from November 7–9, with Ubon Ratchathani forecast to be hardest hit. Meanwhile, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is implementing emergency measures to manage rising water levels in the Ping River basin following days of heavy rainfall in the North.

At a press briefing held at 10.30am on November 6 2025, Dr Sukanyanee Yawincharn, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, said that Kalmaegi is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam between November 6 and 7 before weakening into a tropical storm and depression as it moves through Laos into Ubon Ratchathani on November 7. The storm will increase rainfall across upper Thailand.





Provinces at risk of very heavy rainfall (over 90 millimetres) are in the lower Northeast, including Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

In addition, many provinces across the North, Northeast, Central, East, South, and Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to see heavy rain of 35–90 millimetres. Waves in the Andaman Sea are forecast to rise 2–3 metres, and more than 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. The department has advised small boats to remain ashore from November 6–7.

The Meteorological Department urged residents and farmers in at-risk areas to closely monitor weather reports and prepare for flash floods, mountain runoff, and overflowing rivers. Updates are available at www.tmd.go.th and via the 1182 hotline, open 24 hours.



