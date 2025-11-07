Buri Ram strengthens border to block illegal Cambodian rice

Sritham Ratchakaew, Deputy Governor of Buri Ram Province, chaired a meeting with heads of government agencies and related officials on November 6, 2025. The meeting emphasised the need to increase strict border control measures along the Thai-Cambodian border, specifically in districts like Ban Kruat, Lahan Sai, and Non Din Daeng.

The Deputy Governor called for enhanced cooperation among the police, local administration, and security sectors to intensify surveillance and prevent the smuggling of paddy rice from the neighbouring country for adulteration or sale in the area.

This heightened concern stems from the closure of the Thai-Cambodian border following the conflict and fighting in late July 2025.

The conflict resulted in a significant drop in the price of paddy rice in Cambodia, falling to only THB3–4 per kilogram. Authorities are concerned that this low price may prompt groups to illegally import and mix Cambodian rice into the local supply, which would negatively impact and lower the price of Thai rice.