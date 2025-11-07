Heavy flooding affects 15 provinces; 13 dead in Central and Northern Regions

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on November 7, 2025, that heavy flooding continues to affect 15 provinces across Thailand, impacting over 3,000 villages and affecting more than 470,000 people. As of now, 13 fatalities have been confirmed.

The Central region remains the hardest-hit, with over 97,000 households in 9 provinces suffering. Particularly, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is severely impacted by the release of water from the Chao Phraya Dam. The water level in the Chao Phraya River at station C.35 has risen 1.12 meters above the riverbank, with expectations for further increases.

Other affected areas include Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom, where water levels in the Tha Chin River are 1.79 meters and 1.17 meters above the riverbank, respectively. Provinces such as Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Chainat, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi are also closely monitoring water release from the Chao Phraya Dam.

The Northern region has been impacted in 5 provinces, with Phitsanulok and Phichit reporting 2 fatalities. Water levels in most areas have stabilised or begun to decrease, especially in Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet.