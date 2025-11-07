Heavy flooding affects 15 provinces; 13 dead in Central and Northern Regions

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on November 7, 2025, that heavy flooding continues to affect 15 provinces across Thailand, impacting over 3,000 villages and affecting more than 470,000 people. As of now, 13 fatalities have been confirmed.
The Central region remains the hardest-hit, with over 97,000 households in 9 provinces suffering. Particularly, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is severely impacted by the release of water from the Chao Phraya Dam. The water level in the Chao Phraya River at station C.35 has risen 1.12 meters above the riverbank, with expectations for further increases.
Other affected areas include Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom, where water levels in the Tha Chin River are 1.79 meters and 1.17 meters above the riverbank, respectively. Provinces such as Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Chainat, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi are also closely monitoring water release from the Chao Phraya Dam.
The Northern region has been impacted in 5 provinces, with Phitsanulok and Phichit reporting 2 fatalities. Water levels in most areas have stabilised or begun to decrease, especially in Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet.
Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Typhoon Kalmagi, which has weakened into a strong tropical storm and is expected to affect Khong Chiam District in Ubon Ratchathani this afternoon (Nov 7, 2025), before weakening further into a depression. The provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram are on high alert.
The DDPM, in collaboration with local agencies, is continuing to assist flood victims through the evacuation of people, distribution of relief supplies, and installation of water pumps in several areas, including:
In addition, His Majesty the King graciously sent royal aid items through the Privy Councilor to flood victims in Uthai Thani on November 5.
Meanwhile, strong waves in the Andaman Sea are reaching heights of 2-3 meters, with some areas seeing waves over 3 meters. The DDPM has advised small boats to stay ashore until November 7 for safety.
The DDPM continues to urge all provinces to remain vigilant for flash floods, runoff, and riverbank overflows. People are also advised to stay updated with official announcements as Typhoon Kalmagi moves through the country.