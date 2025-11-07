US lifts arms export ban to Cambodia after 4 years of sanctions

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (November 6) that the United States has decided to lift the arms export ban to Cambodia, a measure that had been in place for more than 4 years. This decision came after Cambodia's "consistent efforts for peace."

According to Kyodo News, the decision by the US Department of State followed Trump's role in facilitating the peace process between Cambodia and Thailand, particularly helping end border conflicts. In late October, Trump witnessed the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Federal Register confirmed that Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, decided to lift the sanctions "due to Cambodia’s serious efforts toward peace and stability, including the restoration of cooperation with the US in defense and countering transnational crime."