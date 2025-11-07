US lifts arms export ban to Cambodia after 4 years of sanctions

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (November 6) that the United States has decided to lift the arms export ban to Cambodia, a measure that had been in place for more than 4 years. This decision came after Cambodia's "consistent efforts for peace."
According to Kyodo News, the decision by the US Department of State followed Trump's role in facilitating the peace process between Cambodia and Thailand, particularly helping end border conflicts. In late October, Trump witnessed the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Federal Register confirmed that Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, decided to lift the sanctions "due to Cambodia’s serious efforts toward peace and stability, including the restoration of cooperation with the US in defense and countering transnational crime."
The announcement, effective from November 7, also stated that any future arms sale requests to Cambodia would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Previously, Cambodia had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in resolving the border conflict.
The sanctions were initially imposed by the Biden administration in December 2021, citing concerns over corruption, human rights violations in Cambodia, and the growing military influence of China in the region.