Sugar price hike of 3 baht reversed after PM’s intervention to safeguard popularity

The sugar price increase, which was set to rise by 3 baht per kilogram at factories, was halted after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul intervened to protect the government's popularity. The price adjustment came as the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) issued an announcement to set the sugar prices for the 2025/2026 production season, citing rising production costs. The new sugar prices, effective from November 8, 2025, were:

Raw sugar increased from 21 baht per kilogram to 24 baht. White sugar increased from 22 baht per kilogram to 25 baht.

The OCSB, led by Secretary-General Bainoi Suwanchatree, explained that the price adjustments were needed to align with the rising costs of sugarcane production and sugar refining. The cost of cultivating sugarcane, approved by the Cane and Sugar Board, is 1,358 baht per ton, while the estimated price of sugarcane is 900 baht per ton. Without the price increase, sugarcane farmers would have faced losses.