ePCT now lets Thai businesses file patents in 158 countries, says Department of Intellectual Property

Oramon said this PCT training is part of ongoing DIP–WIPO cooperation to raise awareness among Thai entrepreneurs, inventors and institutions about the importance of securing overseas patent protection via the PCT. WIPO experts served as speakers, advising on procedures and how to prepare complete, high-quality applications.

The session also introduced ePCT electronic filing, which enables online submission, two-way document exchange and real-time status tracking—anytime, anywhere—plus fee discounts of up to 13,000 baht per application. Through DIP–WIPO collaboration, Thailand is encouraging wider ePCT use: over 80% of Thai PCT applications already go through ePCT, reflecting the system’s efficiency and user fit, and tangibly helping Thai innovators reach global markets.

Targets: DIP aims for 100% of Thai PCT filings via ePCT and at least 100 PCT applications per year, to expand Thai innovation’s global protection, facilitate technology transfer and international licensing, and drive sustainable economic growth.

DIP noted that PCT filing is only the first step. Whether a patent is ultimately granted depends on each designated country’s laws. The PCT nonetheless buys time for business planning and strategic decisions before entering each national phase.

Globally, the PCT system receives over 270,000 applications annually. In Thailand, around 7,000 PCT-based entries are filed per year—about 75% of all patent applications in the country. The top three origins filing in Thailand via PCT are Japan (37%), the United States (20%) and China (12%).