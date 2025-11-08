Defence Minister visits Thai-Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket to boost troop morale

Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit on Saturday visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, to inspect operations and express support for soldiers stationed along the frontier.
The Minister met with personnel at key Suranaree Task Force bases, including Phu Makua, Phlan Yao, and Pom Poon, to review security measures and uplift troop morale. During his visit, he spoke with soldiers about local developments, shared a meal with them, and distributed essential supplies to support their ongoing duties.
General Nattaphon also emphasised the importance of ensuring the welfare and morale of military personnel at all levels, instructing units to remain fully prepared to maintain peace and stability along the border.
Meanwhile, Colonel Siwa Wangakat, spokesperson for the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), reported that on November 7, the Royal Thai Army’s Intelligence Department facilitated a meeting between the ASEAN Observers Team (AOT-TH) in Thailand and the Cambodian ASEAN Observers Team (AOT-CM) to discuss technical cooperation on mine clearance operations.
The meeting, held at Aranyaprathet Customs House in Sa Kaeo province, brought together representatives from TMAC and the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) to coordinate demining plans.
The delegation also conducted a joint inspection of a pilot mine clearance site near Border Marker 47 in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, opposite Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to the jointly agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), respecting each nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and advancing the mission in the spirit of mutual cooperation and understanding.