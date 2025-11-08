Defence Minister visits Thai-Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket to boost troop morale

Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit on Saturday visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, to inspect operations and express support for soldiers stationed along the frontier.

The Minister met with personnel at key Suranaree Task Force bases, including Phu Makua, Phlan Yao, and Pom Poon, to review security measures and uplift troop morale. During his visit, he spoke with soldiers about local developments, shared a meal with them, and distributed essential supplies to support their ongoing duties.

General Nattaphon also emphasised the importance of ensuring the welfare and morale of military personnel at all levels, instructing units to remain fully prepared to maintain peace and stability along the border.