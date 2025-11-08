Thailand, Cambodia agree to build border fence in Chanthaburi–Trat sector

On November 8, 2025, progress was reported in the border fence construction project under the supervision of the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command. Both foreign ministries have now completed the signing and approval of the Technical Instruction (TI) for surveying and installing temporary boundary markers between boundary posts No. 52–59, marking completion of Steps 1 and 2 of the process.

Next, both sides will proceed with Step 3 — joint field surveys and installation of temporary markers, which is expected to take place soon following mutual agreement.

Earlier, on November 4, 2025, Thai and Cambodian survey teams, led by Col Yutthaphon Sujarit for Thailand and Mr Promseun Vathana for Cambodia, met to discuss and endorse the technical guidance for the demarcation work between boundary posts 52 and 59. The meeting concluded with a joint signing of the technical instruction document.