Bangkok Rolls Out Free Transport Network for Royal Homage Ceremony

Massive coordination effort launches eight free bus routes, express boats, and volunteer motorbike services to facilitate public access to Sanam Luang from Nov 9.

Public transport agencies across Bangkok have implemented a sweeping, coordinated service plan to ensure smooth travel for citizens attending the ceremony to pay respects to the Royal Urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Sanam Luang.

Starting today, November 9, 2025, the special services cover every major transport category, ensuring convenient access to the Royal Ground for citizens arriving from all corners of the capital and the nation.

The special arrangements were announced by the organising body for the royal ceremony and include comprehensive provisions from road, rail, and river transport providers:

Road and Rail Connections

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is running eight dedicated, free bus routes connecting key urban hubs directly to Sanam Luang, linking major stations and transport terminals: