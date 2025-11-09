Bangkok Rolls Out Free Transport Network for Royal Homage Ceremony

Massive coordination effort launches eight free bus routes, express boats, and volunteer motorbike services to facilitate public access to Sanam Luang from Nov 9.
Public transport agencies across Bangkok have implemented a sweeping, coordinated service plan to ensure smooth travel for citizens attending the ceremony to pay respects to the Royal Urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Sanam Luang.
Starting today, November 9, 2025, the special services cover every major transport category, ensuring convenient access to the Royal Ground for citizens arriving from all corners of the capital and the nation.
The special arrangements were announced by the organising body for the royal ceremony and include comprehensive provisions from road, rail, and river transport providers:
Road and Rail Connections
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is running eight dedicated, free bus routes connecting key urban hubs directly to Sanam Luang, linking major stations and transport terminals:
Additionally, citizens can use free shuttle buses connecting the MRT Sanam Chai and MRT Sam Yot underground stations to the site.
The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is supporting the service by coordinating free volunteer motorbike taxi services, providing rapid transit for people arriving at Tha Ratchinee Pier and the MRT Sanam Chai Station to the Sanam Luang area.
River Transit Services
The Marine Department has launched two types of free river transport services:
Chao Phraya Express Boats: Running on two routes every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday from November 9, with services running every hour from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The routes link major piers, including Nonthaburi, Sathorn, and Tha Chang.
Patrol Boat Service: Smaller patrol boats will also provide complimentary transport on two short routes—Wat Rakhang Pier to Tha Chang Pier and Wat Arun Pier to Tha Chang Pier—operating daily from 7:10 AM to 10:00 PM until November 26, 2025.
Parking Provisions
For those arriving by private vehicle, numerous free parking areas have been designated, including locations on the North side of Sanam Luang, the Royal Thai Navy Club, and sections of Ratchini, Atsadang, and Sanam Chai Roads.
Paid parking facilities, such as The Old Siam Plaza and Ruamthanuthai Building, are also available nearby.