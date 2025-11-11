COP30 begins: 6-pillar agenda paves way for US$1.3 trillion 2035 fund

The 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) has commenced in Belém, Brazil, running from November 10–21, 2025.
The conference is under intense global scrutiny and high expectations to truly become the "Action COP," as many nations continue to fall behind in carbon reduction targets necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement.
This year’s conference is defined by five critical global expectations and a focus on collective effort. Key among these are the mobilisation of a US$1.3 trillion climate finance roadmap to assist developing and vulnerable nations, and the commitment to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.
The gathering is unified under the slogan "Global Mutirão" (a collective, joint effort), emphasising the integration of power from governments, businesses, communities, and citizens to achieve the 30 objectives across the six pillars of the Action Agenda:
COP30 is not merely a political negotiating forum; it is a green economic and geopolitical arena that will define the future of global resource allocation and responsibility. Five primary issues demand attention:
Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, and André Corrêa do Lago, COP30 President, jointly unveiled the "Baku to Belém Roadmap", a blueprint to mobilise at least US$1.3 trillion in climate finance annually by 2035 to support developing nations. The Roadmap outlines five core approaches, known as the 5Rs:
The COP30 President stated that the plan reflects a global drive to reform the international financial system, especially following the Covid-19 crisis, which highlighted the need for a more equitable and sustainable financial structure.
"This is the start of the climate finance era. For the Paris Agreement to accelerate, it must be integrated into the real economic and financial structures. The 5Rs plan is a bridge connecting scientific urgency to a tangible global action plan."
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed that Brazil is not afraid to discuss energy transition, noting that 90% of the country's electricity comes from clean sources, and Brazil is the world's second-largest leader in biofuel.
Brazilian gasoline is mixed with 30% ethanol, and diesel with 15% biodiesel.
At COP30, the "Belém 4X" initiative was launched, a collaboration among 19 nations dedicated to quadrupling the use of sustainable fuels by 2035 to accelerate the energy transition and tackle the climate crisis.
"The challenge is that over two billion people globally lack access to safe cooking fuels. I call on COP30 to resolve the debt problem and unfair conditions faced by developing nations, ensuring that the energy transition is just, inclusive, and allows all countries access to technology and finance."
António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, emphasised that renewable energy is the lowest-cost source of electricity in almost every country, and every US$1 invested in clean energy creates three times more jobs than fossil fuels.
He called for an urgent, just, rapid, and widespread energy revolution through five essential pathways:
The Secretary-General warned that despite existing commitments, global efforts are insufficient, and the world is still heading toward warming beyond 2°C, leading to increased flooding, heat, and suffering.
He stressed the need to cut carbon emissions by nearly half by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.