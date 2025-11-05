Thailand to showcase at COP30 Brazil with 'Thailand Pavilion' under the 5C concept

Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, announced Thailand’s preparations for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), set to take place from November 10-21, 2025 in Belém, Brazil. The conference theme is “Global Mutirão – Global unity to combat climate change”.
Suchart revealed that Patranant Thongprapan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office for Political Affairs, has been appointed as the head of Thailand’s delegation, attending the event during November 17-18 to advance five key global climate priorities:
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, as Thailand’s coordinating body under the UNFCCC framework, has collaborated with government, private sector, and civil society to establish the “Thailand Pavilion” at COP30. The pavilion will highlight Thailand’s achievements in promoting a low-carbon economy under the 5C concept:
In addition, the pavilion will feature a Technology and Innovation Zone, showcasing cutting-edge technologies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon capture, such as clean energy systems, AI for sustainable agriculture, and biotechnology for environmental conservation.
More than 30 panel discussions and activities will be held, covering topics such as environmental finance, climate adaptation, green technologies, biodiversity, conservation with indigenous knowledge, building an inclusive society, and the role of youth power from around the world.
Thailand aims to use COP30 as a platform to demonstrate its proactive role in promoting “global cooperation for a sustainable world”, emphasising that climate action is not just a burden but an opportunity for the green future of humanity.