Thailand to showcase at COP30 Brazil with 'Thailand Pavilion' under the 5C concept



Showcasing Thailand’s potential with the 5C concept

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, as Thailand’s coordinating body under the UNFCCC framework, has collaborated with government, private sector, and civil society to establish the “Thailand Pavilion” at COP30. The pavilion will highlight Thailand’s achievements in promoting a low-carbon economy under the 5C concept:

Climate Policy – Policies for achieving carbon neutrality.

Climate Action – Implementation of climate actions at both community and industrial levels.

Climate Finance – Financial mechanisms supporting the green transition.

Climate Resilience – Building resilience in the economy and society to climate impacts.

Climate Literacy – Promoting public knowledge, understanding, and participation in climate action.

In addition, the pavilion will feature a Technology and Innovation Zone, showcasing cutting-edge technologies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon capture, such as clean energy systems, AI for sustainable agriculture, and biotechnology for environmental conservation.

More than 30 panel discussions and activities will be held, covering topics such as environmental finance, climate adaptation, green technologies, biodiversity, conservation with indigenous knowledge, building an inclusive society, and the role of youth power from around the world.

Thailand aims to use COP30 as a platform to demonstrate its proactive role in promoting “global cooperation for a sustainable world”, emphasising that climate action is not just a burden but an opportunity for the green future of humanity.