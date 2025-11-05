Thailand cabinet approves NDC 3.0, accelerating Net Zero to 2050

Thailand has set a target to achieve Net Zero by 2065, which is 15 years later than 111 countries around the world.

This delay presents a risk of being excluded from global trade, as many large countries and corporations that have committed to Net Zero by 2050 are beginning to restrict trade to nations with similar environmental goals.

Shifting the target to Net Zero by 2050 enhances Thailand's competitiveness and aligns the country with global standards, including those of Japan, the European Union, and Vietnam, all of which have announced the same target.

Cabinet Approves NDC 3.0

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana announced on Tuesday (November 4) that the Cabinet had approved Thailand’s second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0). The document sets the national greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2031–2035, aligning with Thailand’s international commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

The new goal is to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to no more than 152 million tons of CO₂ equivalent (MtCO₂eq), a 47% reduction from the 2019 baseline. This represents a significant increase from the previous NDC, aligning Thailand's target with the global push towards Net Zero by 2050.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to seriously addressing climate change in partnership with the global community.