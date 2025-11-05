Thailand cabinet approves NDC 3.0, accelerating Net Zero to 2050

Thailand has set a target to achieve Net Zero by 2065, which is 15 years later than 111 countries around the world.
This delay presents a risk of being excluded from global trade, as many large countries and corporations that have committed to Net Zero by 2050 are beginning to restrict trade to nations with similar environmental goals.
Shifting the target to Net Zero by 2050 enhances Thailand's competitiveness and aligns the country with global standards, including those of Japan, the European Union, and Vietnam, all of which have announced the same target.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana announced on Tuesday (November 4) that the Cabinet had approved Thailand’s second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0). The document sets the national greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2031–2035, aligning with Thailand’s international commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.
The new goal is to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to no more than 152 million tons of CO₂ equivalent (MtCO₂eq), a 47% reduction from the 2019 baseline. This represents a significant increase from the previous NDC, aligning Thailand's target with the global push towards Net Zero by 2050.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to seriously addressing climate change in partnership with the global community.
Attracting THB230 billion in Foreign Investment
Suchart further explained that NDC 3.0 accelerates Thailand's path to Net Zero by 15 years, shifting the target from 2065 to 2050.
This is in line with the 1.5°C global temperature rise limit set by international climate agreements, as outlined in the government’s "Sustainable Environment, Green Economy" policy.
The government aims to reduce emissions across all sectors of the economy while enhancing carbon sequestration through forests and land use.
Thailand has also developed an investment plan to attract approximately THB230 billion (about US$6.7 billion) in foreign funds, which will help reduce emissions by 32.8 MtCO₂eq under the Paris Agreement framework.
NDC 3.0 targets emission reductions across five main sectors:
The plan’s implementation will rely on 70% domestic capacity and 30% support from international technical and financial resources.
Strengthening Thailand’s Global Competitiveness
Suchart emphasised that the revised target is not just about environmental responsibility; it also presents a new economic opportunity.
By adopting this more ambitious target, Thailand will gain a competitive edge in the global arena, attract green investments, and create new opportunities in the low-carbon economy.
"The Department of Climate Change and Environmental Affairs (DCE) has already submitted the NDC 3.0 document to the UNFCCC and will officially present it at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to showcase Thailand's commitment on the global stage," he added.
Thailand is not only setting targets but is also taking concrete action, with sector-specific action plans and a digital tracking system to monitor progress transparently and in real time.
The government believes that approving NDC 3.0 will enhance Thailand’s role in global environmental efforts, boost foreign investor confidence, and play a crucial part in driving the nation’s transition to a low-carbon economy and sustainable development.
According to the GHG Emissions of All World Countries 2025 report from the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR), Thailand’s greenhouse gas emissions rose by 12 million tons CO₂eq (2.9%) in 2024 compared to 2023.
To meet the new Net Zero target, Thailand must reduce its carbon emissions by an average of 10% per year and rapidly transition its economy to a low-carbon model.
This includes improving energy efficiency, adopting clean energy solutions, and enhancing carbon sequestration through forestry and land use.
Additionally, the government is preparing new measures to push industries to reduce emissions, including:
These initiatives aim to incentivise businesses to invest in clean technologies and accelerate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.
Wirassanan Tuengtin