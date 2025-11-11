Commerce ministry launches ‘licensing’ scheme to control dual-use exports, balance security and trade

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, in her capacity as chair of the Committee on the Control of Goods Related to Weapons of Mass Destruction, announced that the committee has approved a licensing framework for the export and re-export of dual-use items (DUI) to strengthen Thailand’s trade governance while maintaining international security standards.
The decision, made at the committee’s first meeting of 2026 on November 10, involves 13 state agencies overseeing national security, foreign affairs, and enforcement. The new licensing measure aims to ensure transparent, accountable, and internationally aligned controls on dual-use items — products that can serve both civilian and military purposes — while maintaining the balance between security and trade facilitation.
The new Licensing System will take effect in early 2026, initially covering goods related to nuclear materials, heavy machinery, and high-specification technical equipment that could potentially be used to produce weapons of mass destruction.
To ease compliance for private businesses, the system includes a balance between control and convenience. Products that meet customs codes but do not qualify as dual-use items based on technical characteristics can use the “EXEMPT99” code for expedited clearance, minimising trade disruption.
The committee also approved plans to expand the licensing regime in phase two to cover advanced navigation and electronic systems, aviation and space technologies, propulsion equipment, and maritime vehicles. It will also study the feasibility of regulating transshipment and transit activities, ensuring these controls do not impose unnecessary burdens on the public or private sectors.
A National Control List will be compiled and reviewed every five years, aligning with the World Customs Organization’s Harmonized System and keeping pace with global technological developments.
Suphajee explained that the measure operates under the Trade Controls of Weapons of Mass Destruction Act B.E. 2562 (2019) and complies with UN Security Council Resolution 1540, which calls on all states to prevent the proliferation of weapons and related technologies.
“This is a case of turning crisis into opportunity,” Suphajee said. “It demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to international obligations while assuring global partners and investors that Thailand is not a source of uncontrolled dual-use items. It shows we are a transparent, responsible nation with a strong control system.”
She added that the initiative would help preserve Thailand’s industrial base, enhance competitiveness, and attract new investment by boosting international confidence in Thailand’s trade standards.
The Department of Foreign Trade will lead efforts to raise public awareness, coordinate with relevant agencies — including the Customs Department — and harmonise procedures to ensure smooth implementation.
“Our principle is to strike a balance between national security and trade facilitation — staying legally compliant and aligned with global commitments,” Suphajee said, adding that geopolitical challenges must not undermine Thailand’s geoeconomic stability.
