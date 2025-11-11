Commerce ministry launches ‘licensing’ scheme to control dual-use exports, balance security and trade

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, in her capacity as chair of the Committee on the Control of Goods Related to Weapons of Mass Destruction, announced that the committee has approved a licensing framework for the export and re-export of dual-use items (DUI) to strengthen Thailand’s trade governance while maintaining international security standards.

The decision, made at the committee’s first meeting of 2026 on November 10, involves 13 state agencies overseeing national security, foreign affairs, and enforcement. The new licensing measure aims to ensure transparent, accountable, and internationally aligned controls on dual-use items — products that can serve both civilian and military purposes — while maintaining the balance between security and trade facilitation.

Licensing system to begin early 2026

The new Licensing System will take effect in early 2026, initially covering goods related to nuclear materials, heavy machinery, and high-specification technical equipment that could potentially be used to produce weapons of mass destruction.

To ease compliance for private businesses, the system includes a balance between control and convenience. Products that meet customs codes but do not qualify as dual-use items based on technical characteristics can use the “EXEMPT99” code for expedited clearance, minimising trade disruption.