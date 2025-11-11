DOPA chief orders full defence readiness in 7 Thai-Cambodian border provinces

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has issued directives to strengthen civilian protection and coordination in response to rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Nirat Pongsitthaworn, Director-General of DOPA, instructed provincial governors and local administrative officials in all seven border provinces to maintain full readiness and implement immediate protective measures for communities along the frontier.

The key directives are as follows:

1. Full defence preparedness: All seven border provinces must activate 100% readiness plans and adjust existing defence and evacuation plans based on previous incidents to ensure maximum civilian safety.

2. Unified command structure: Local administrative authorities are to serve as the lead coordinating body, working closely with the military and relevant agencies to ensure seamless cooperation in protecting residents.

3. Community communication and counter-fake-news measures: Local officials — including district chiefs, subdistrict heads, village leaders, defence volunteers, and civil defence units — are to monitor intelligence, prevent panic, and maintain calm by countering misinformation. Evacuation, if required, must be conducted in an orderly and safe manner.