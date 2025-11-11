Labour minister plans replacement for 90,000 Cambodian workers with expired permits

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong said the government is preparing to recruit replacement workers following the expiration of work permits for about 90,000 Cambodian labourers, most of whom are employed in the agricultural sector.

Trinuch spoke after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered the suspension of a draft Interior Ministry announcement granting special stay permission for Cambodian nationals, which had been approved by the previous Cabinet under acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai on August 19, 2025. The decision was made after Thailand suspended the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration in response to recent border tensions and a landmine explosion that injured several Thai soldiers.

The labour minister said the suspension could cause some disruption, especially in agriculture, which relies heavily on Cambodian workers.

“Thailand is already working to bring in replacement labour from Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. The issue will be presented to the Cabinet for acknowledgment and further guidance,” she said.

Trinuch estimated there are around 100,000 Cambodian workers currently in Thailand, of which 90,000 are legal workers whose permits have expired and are unable to return home because border crossings are closed.