Labour minister plans replacement for 90,000 Cambodian workers with expired permits

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong said the government is preparing to recruit replacement workers following the expiration of work permits for about 90,000 Cambodian labourers, most of whom are employed in the agricultural sector.
Trinuch spoke after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered the suspension of a draft Interior Ministry announcement granting special stay permission for Cambodian nationals, which had been approved by the previous Cabinet under acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai on August 19, 2025. The decision was made after Thailand suspended the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration in response to recent border tensions and a landmine explosion that injured several Thai soldiers.
The labour minister said the suspension could cause some disruption, especially in agriculture, which relies heavily on Cambodian workers.
“Thailand is already working to bring in replacement labour from Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. The issue will be presented to the Cabinet for acknowledgment and further guidance,” she said.
Trinuch estimated there are around 100,000 Cambodian workers currently in Thailand, of which 90,000 are legal workers whose permits have expired and are unable to return home because border crossings are closed.
When asked whether these workers would be deported, she said the matter involves multiple agencies, particularly security units, and will be discussed in the Cabinet.
“Thailand will not let the workforce shortage worsen. We plan to extend permits for workers from Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, who already make up the majority of foreign labourers in the country,” Trinuch said.
She admitted that agriculture, particularly sugarcane harvesting, would likely be the hardest-hit sector, while fisheries would be less affected as they rely mainly on workers from other nationalities.
The prime minister has already acknowledged the issue and instructed related agencies to activate relief measures — including mobilising over 40,000 workers from refugee centres to fill temporary shortages and fast-tracking extensions for eligible Myanmar and Vietnamese labourers.
Trinuch noted that replacement workers may not have the same skills as Cambodian labourers, but given national security sensitivities and public concern, the issue requires careful and coordinated review.
“We must strike a balance between addressing workforce needs and safeguarding security,” she said.